The Cathedral girls volleyball team took down rival Little Falls 3-0 on Tuesday night. Set scores were 25-13, 25-12, 25-16.

Ava Meyer registered 11 kills, six digs and two aces, Ainsley Burnham added nine kills and Berkley Mathiasen charted 27 set assists for the Crusaders (11-12).

OTHER VOLLEYBALL SCORES

EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS 3, LITCHFIELD 1

PEQUOT LAKES 3, FOLEY 1

KIMBALL 3, APOLLO 0

MILACA 3, PIERZ 0

BBE 3, PAYNESVILLE 0

DETROIT LAKES 3, SARTELL 2

ROYALTON 3, TECH 1

GIRLS SOCCER

Amelia Newiger's hat trick led Cathedral over St. Paul Academy 4-1 on Tuesday afternoon. Hailey Bigelow scored the other goal in the Crusaders' win, while Jordan Bovy added assists on all four goals.

The Crusaders are now 9-6 and will close the regular season with a game at Little Falls High School on Thursday, October 8th.

OTHER GIRLS SOCCER SCORES

ANOKA 5, ROCORI 3

LITTLE FALLS 6, MELROSE 0

ST JOHN'S PREP 8, ALBANY 0

FERGUS FALLS 1, ST CLOUD 0

BECKER 10, BIG LAKE 0

SARTELL 6, SAUK RAPIDS-RICE 0

BOYS SOCCER

Breck School snuck past Cathedral 3-2 in boys soccer on Tuesday night. Cathedral led 1-0 at halftime thanks to a Sam Oliver first-half goal, but the Mustangs scored three goals in the second half to pull away.

Cathedral (10-4-1) will visit St. Paul Academy on Thursday.

OTHER BOYS SOCCER SCORES

ST JOHN'S PREP 9, CROOKSTON 1

SAUK RAPIDS-RICE 2, ZIMMERMAN 0

TECH 3, WILLMAR 2

DETROIT LAKES 3, APOLLO 0

SARTELL 7, FERGUS FALLS 0

MINNEWASKA 4, MELROSE 1