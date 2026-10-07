High School Sports Scoreboard – October 7th
The Cathedral girls volleyball team took down rival Little Falls 3-0 on Tuesday night. Set scores were 25-13, 25-12, 25-16.
Ava Meyer registered 11 kills, six digs and two aces, Ainsley Burnham added nine kills and Berkley Mathiasen charted 27 set assists for the Crusaders (11-12).
OTHER VOLLEYBALL SCORES
EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS 3, LITCHFIELD 1
PEQUOT LAKES 3, FOLEY 1
KIMBALL 3, APOLLO 0
MILACA 3, PIERZ 0
BBE 3, PAYNESVILLE 0
DETROIT LAKES 3, SARTELL 2
ROYALTON 3, TECH 1
GIRLS SOCCER
Amelia Newiger's hat trick led Cathedral over St. Paul Academy 4-1 on Tuesday afternoon. Hailey Bigelow scored the other goal in the Crusaders' win, while Jordan Bovy added assists on all four goals.
The Crusaders are now 9-6 and will close the regular season with a game at Little Falls High School on Thursday, October 8th.
OTHER GIRLS SOCCER SCORES
ANOKA 5, ROCORI 3
LITTLE FALLS 6, MELROSE 0
ST JOHN'S PREP 8, ALBANY 0
FERGUS FALLS 1, ST CLOUD 0
BECKER 10, BIG LAKE 0
SARTELL 6, SAUK RAPIDS-RICE 0
BOYS SOCCER
Breck School snuck past Cathedral 3-2 in boys soccer on Tuesday night. Cathedral led 1-0 at halftime thanks to a Sam Oliver first-half goal, but the Mustangs scored three goals in the second half to pull away.
Cathedral (10-4-1) will visit St. Paul Academy on Thursday.
OTHER BOYS SOCCER SCORES
ST JOHN'S PREP 9, CROOKSTON 1
SAUK RAPIDS-RICE 2, ZIMMERMAN 0
TECH 3, WILLMAR 2
DETROIT LAKES 3, APOLLO 0
SARTELL 7, FERGUS FALLS 0
MINNEWASKA 4, MELROSE 1