Vikings Could Look to the Draft in 2027 for a Quarterback

The Vikings traded former first round quarterback J.J. McCarthy to the New York Giants Monday for a 2027 5th round draft pick. Jim Souhan from TalkNorth.com joined me on WJON this morning. He believes the Vikings could be looking at a quarterback in the first round again in 2027.

The Trade of McCarthy

Souhan believes the Vikings choosing to trade McCarthy at this time is a sign the organization feels he "has nothing going and he might have even been an internal problem". Souhan says "I don't think it's a great move...It could haunt them at some point".

Kyler Murray

Current starting quarterback Kyle Murray is on a 1-year contract and he's seen mixed results while playing 1-plus games this season. Backup quarterback Carson Wentz is 33-years old and isn't a long term answer. Souhan expects the Vikings to see how the season goes and could commit to Murray on a long term contract if you produces at the level they'd like to see.

Quarterback in the Draft

If Murray doesn't perform at the level the Vikings would like to see, Souhan believes the Vikings could be one of many teams looking at what is expected to be a strong draft class of quarterbacks.

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Prospect Options

The likely quarterback options in the 2027 draft include Arch Manning(Texas), Dante Moore(Oregon), C.J. Carr(Notre Dame), Darian Mensah(Miami), Trinidad Chambliss(Ole Miss), Jayden Maiava(USC) and Julian Sayin(Ohio State). Souhan believes up to 6 quarterbacks could be taken in the first round of the NFL draft next year. He also mentions Mississippi State quarterback Kamario Taylor as a possibility. Taylor led the Bulldogs in a blowout win over the Gophers in September.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Jim Souhan, click below.