Johnnie Football Moves Up in National Poll

The St. John's football team has moved up to #3 in this week's d3football.com Division III college football poll. The Johnnies defeated #7 Bethel Saturday 42-16 to improve to 4-0 on the season.

North Central is Ranked #1

North Central (Illinois) is ranked #1 with Wheaton (Illinois) ranked #2. North Central received 24 of 25 first place votes. The only other 1st place vote went to St. John's. UW-Platteville is ranked #4, UW-Whitewater is ranked #4, and UW-River Falls is #6. Bethel has dropped to #16 in the poll.

What's Next

St. John's will in St. Paul against Macalester Saturday at 1pm.