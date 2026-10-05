Johnnie Football Moves Up in National Poll

Johnnie Football Moves Up in National Poll

photo - Andrew Ritter for TSM

The St. John's football team has moved up to #3 in this week's d3football.com Division III college football poll.  The Johnnies defeated #7 Bethel Saturday 42-16 to improve to 4-0 on the season.

North Central is Ranked #1

North Central (Illinois) is ranked #1 with Wheaton (Illinois) ranked #2.  North Central received 24 of 25 first place votes.  The only other 1st place vote went to St. John's.  UW-Platteville is ranked #4, UW-Whitewater is ranked #4, and UW-River Falls is #6.  Bethel has dropped to #16 in the poll.

What's Next

St. John's will in St. Paul against Macalester Saturday at 1pm.

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Categories: college sports, From Around Central Minnesota, Sports

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