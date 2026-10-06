Granite City Card Show Coming to Sartell This Month

The Granite City Card Show is coming to Sartell Community Center on Saturday, October 24 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Event organizer Patrick Parker joined me on WJON. He says the event will include sports cards, Pokemon cards and collectibles. There is no cost to get in, it is family friendly and will include a free gift bag for the first 50 kids 12 & under.

A Mix of Sports and Pokemon Card Vendors

Parker says they will have 20-plus vendors selling sports cards and 20-plus vendors selling Pokemon and other CPG cards. Parker says a pack of Pokemon, or sports cards runs approximately $5 to $8. He says he is hoping to hold this event twice a year, holding one in the spring and one in the fall.

photo - Jay Caldwell photo - Jay Caldwell

For More Information Contract

The show is co-sponsored by Ace High Sports Cards in Sartell. As of Tuesday, October 6, there is availability for additional vendors. Contact Patrick at 763-226-9463 or email patrickparkerlmft@gmail.com.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Patrick Parker, click below.