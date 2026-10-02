Cathedral girls volleyball fell 3-2 against Milaca on Thursday night. Set scores were 25-21, 25-19, 23-25, 17-25, 18-16 for the Wolves.

Berkley Mathiasen had 50 set assists, three aces and 18 digs while reaching 500 career digs in the match. Ava Meyer added 29 kills and Ainsley Burnham charted 14 kills.

OTHER GIRLS VOLLEYBALL SCORES FOR THURSDAY, OCTOBER 1st:

ALBANY 3, PEQUOT LAKES 2

ALEXANDRIA 3, ROCORI 2

BECKER 3, ZIMMERMAN 2

SARTELL 3, BEMIDJI 2

TECH 3, BRAINERD 2

EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS 3, BBE 2

MAPLE LAKE 3, ACGC 2

PAYNESVILLE 3, KIMBALL 0

ROYALTON 3, HOLDINGFORD 2

SAUK RAPIDS-RICE 3, DETROIT LAKES 0

WILLMAR 3, APOLLO 0

MELROSE 3, MORRIS AREA 1

GIRLS SOCCER

The Cathedral girls soccer team beat Albany 5-0 on the road Thursday night. Amelia Newiger had a pair of goals for the Crusaders, while Evie Kremer-Reisdorf, Paige Kremer-Reisdorf and Alyssa Oliver each scored goals as well.

OTHER GIRLS SOCCER SCORES

LITTLE FALLS 1, ST JOHNS PREP 0

MOORHEAD 2, ST CLOUD 1

DETROIT LAKES 4, ROCORI 0

ALEXANDRIA 7, SAUK RAPIDS-RICE 1

CATHEDRAL 5, ALBANY 0

BECKER 2, MONTICELLO 1

BOYS SOCCER

Cathedral boys soccer shut out Melrose 6-0. Sam Oliver and James Vega each scored a pair of goals, while Jack Ziemann and Breck Richter also added goals in the win for the Crusaders.

OTHER BOYS SOCCER SCORES

ST JOHNS PREP 6, LITTLE FALLS 2

MONTICELLO 4, BECKER 1

SARTELL 7, APOLLO 1

MOORHEAD 4, ROCORI 3

TECH 10, FERGUS FALLS 1

SAUK RAPIDS-RICE 1, WILLMAR 0

MINNEWASKA AREA 3, ALBANY 0