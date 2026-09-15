The 2027 State Amateur Baseball tournament will be held in Central Minnesota. Cold Spring, Watkins, Sartell and Avon will be the hosts for the event starting in August and finishing up on Labor Day weekend. The events spans 3 weekends and consists of 3 classes.

(Photo: Alex Svejkovsky, WJON) (Photo: Alex Svejkovsky, WJON)

The Fields

The sites will be Cold Spring Baseball Park, the Watkins Clippers ballpark, Blattner Energy Field in Avon and St. Cloud Orthopedics Field in Sartell. Jordan, Chaska, Shakopee and New Prague hosted the 2026 Minnesota State Amateur baseball tournament.