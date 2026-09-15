Cold Spring, Watkins, Sartell, Avon Host 2027 Baseball Tournament
The 2027 State Amateur Baseball tournament will be held in Central Minnesota. Cold Spring, Watkins, Sartell and Avon will be the hosts for the event starting in August and finishing up on Labor Day weekend. The events spans 3 weekends and consists of 3 classes.
The Fields
The sites will be Cold Spring Baseball Park, the Watkins Clippers ballpark, Blattner Energy Field in Avon and St. Cloud Orthopedics Field in Sartell. Jordan, Chaska, Shakopee and New Prague hosted the 2026 Minnesota State Amateur baseball tournament.
Sparky Seal
In 2022, Como Park Zoo celebrated the Summer of Sparky with twenty-one custom Sea Lion statues, hand-painted by local artists, placed throughout the Twin Cities, featuring water conservation messaging and weekly events. Now the statues can be seen throughout Como Park Zoo year-round. Check out pictures of some of the Sparkys below.
Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt