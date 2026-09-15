Girls Soccer:

Cathedral 1, St. John's Prep 0

(Evie Kremer-Reisdorf scored the lone goal and Kenzie Lesnau earned the shutout for Cathedral. The Crusaders improve to 3-4)

Becker 9, Princeton 0

Hillcrest Lutheran 5, Melrose 0

Boys Soccer:

Becker 2, Princeton 1

Volleyball:

Spectrum 3, Milaca 0

Mille Lacs 3, Little Falls 0

Osakis 3, Paynesville 1

Tuesday September 15 Schedule:

Volleyball:

Apollo at Alexandria

Tech at Detroit Lakes

ROCORI at Bemidji

Sauk Rapids-Rice at Willmar

Cathedral at Albany

Pierz at Royalton

Pequot Lakes at Milaca

Little Falls at Foley

Litchfield at Kimball

Maple Lake at Sebeka

New London-Spicer at ACGC

Swanville at BBE

Boys Soccer:

Little Falls a Apollo

Brainerd at Tech

Detroit Lakes at Sartell-St. Stephen

ROCORI at Sauk Rapids-Rice

St. John's Prep at Cathedral

Melrose at Albany

Girls Soccer:

Sartell-St. Stephen at St. Cloud

Sauk Rapids-Rice at ROCORI

Albany at Catheral

Little Falls at St. John's Prep