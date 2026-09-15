Cathedral Edges St. Johns Prep In Girls Soccer Shutout

Cathedral Edges St. Johns Prep In Girls Soccer Shutout

photo courtesy of Cathedral Activities

Girls Soccer:

Cathedral 1, St. John's Prep 0
(Evie Kremer-Reisdorf scored the lone goal and Kenzie Lesnau earned the shutout for Cathedral.  The Crusaders improve to 3-4)
Becker 9, Princeton 0
Hillcrest Lutheran 5, Melrose 0

Boys Soccer:

Becker 2, Princeton 1

Volleyball:

Spectrum 3, Milaca 0
Mille Lacs 3, Little Falls 0
Osakis 3, Paynesville 1

Tuesday September 15 Schedule:

Volleyball:
Apollo at Alexandria
Tech at Detroit Lakes
ROCORI at Bemidji
Sauk Rapids-Rice at Willmar
Cathedral at Albany
Pierz at Royalton
Pequot Lakes at Milaca
Little Falls at Foley
Litchfield at Kimball
Maple Lake at Sebeka
New London-Spicer at ACGC
Swanville at BBE

Boys Soccer:
Little Falls a Apollo
Brainerd at Tech
Detroit Lakes at Sartell-St. Stephen
ROCORI at Sauk Rapids-Rice
St. John's Prep at Cathedral
Melrose at Albany

Girls Soccer:
Sartell-St. Stephen at St. Cloud
Sauk Rapids-Rice at ROCORI
Albany at Catheral
Little Falls at St. John's Prep

Como Park Zoo

Como Park Zoo has been a staple in St. Paul since it first opened in 1897. The park, zoo, and conservatory continue to evolve, and the attraction remains free to attend. If you can't visit the zoo, check out the photos below of many of its residents.

Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt

Filed Under: High School Sports
Categories: From Around Central Minnesota, high school sports, Sports

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