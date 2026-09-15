Cathedral Edges St. Johns Prep In Girls Soccer Shutout
Girls Soccer:
Cathedral 1, St. John's Prep 0
(Evie Kremer-Reisdorf scored the lone goal and Kenzie Lesnau earned the shutout for Cathedral. The Crusaders improve to 3-4)
Becker 9, Princeton 0
Hillcrest Lutheran 5, Melrose 0
Boys Soccer:
Becker 2, Princeton 1
Volleyball:
Spectrum 3, Milaca 0
Mille Lacs 3, Little Falls 0
Osakis 3, Paynesville 1
Tuesday September 15 Schedule:
Volleyball:
Apollo at Alexandria
Tech at Detroit Lakes
ROCORI at Bemidji
Sauk Rapids-Rice at Willmar
Cathedral at Albany
Pierz at Royalton
Pequot Lakes at Milaca
Little Falls at Foley
Litchfield at Kimball
Maple Lake at Sebeka
New London-Spicer at ACGC
Swanville at BBE
Boys Soccer:
Little Falls a Apollo
Brainerd at Tech
Detroit Lakes at Sartell-St. Stephen
ROCORI at Sauk Rapids-Rice
St. John's Prep at Cathedral
Melrose at Albany
Girls Soccer:
Sartell-St. Stephen at St. Cloud
Sauk Rapids-Rice at ROCORI
Albany at Catheral
Little Falls at St. John's Prep
Como Park Zoo
Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt