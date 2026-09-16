Prep Sports Scores – Wednesday, September 16
The Cathedral girls soccer team took down Albany 6-0 on Tuesday at Whitney Park in St. Cloud. The Crusaders are now 4-4 overall this season.
Amelia Newiger scored three times for Cathedral and Nora Simones, Jordan Bovy and Evie Kremer-Reisdorf also found the back of the net for the Crusaders in the win. Kallie Makarrall earned the shutout in net for Cathedral.
Next up for the Crusaders is a matchup with Little Falls on Tuesday at Whitney Park.
OTHER GIRLS SOCCER SCORES FOR TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 15th
LITTLE FALLS 5, ST JOHNS PREP 0
SARTELL 3, ST CLOUD 0
ROCORI 1, SAUK RAPIDS-RICE 0
The Sauk Rapids-Rice girls volleyball team fell 3-1 to Willmar. Set scores were 25-21, 25-21, 22-25, 25-22 in favor of the Cardinals.
Teagan Eggert contributed a team-high 16 kills in the Storm loss, while Caroline Zazoski added 18 set assists.
OTHER VOLLEYBALL SCORES FOR TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 15th:
ALBANY 3, CATHEDRAL 0
ALEXANDRIA 3, APOLLO 0
NEW LONDON-SPICER 3, ACGC 0
ROCORI 3, BEMIDJI 0
BECKER 3, CHISAGO LAKES 2
DETROIT LAKES 3, TECH 0
FOLEY 3, LITTLE FALLS 0
KIMBALL 3, LITCHFIELD 0
ROYALTON 3, PIERZ 0
MELROSE 3, MONTEVIDEO 1
The Cathedral boys soccer team lost a nail-biter to St. John's Prep by a 2-1 final score on Tuesday. St. John's Prep got on the board in the second half on a Crusaders own goal before Cathedral tied it up with a Bennett Engdahl goal.
Alyjah Neal scored the game-winning-goal for St. John's Prep, his 11th goal of the year.
OTHER BOYS SOCCER SCORES FOR TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 16:
ALBANY 2, MELROSE 0
SARTELL 4, DETROIT LAKES 0
ROCORI 3, SAUK RAPIDS-RICE 1
LITTLE FALLS 2, APOLLO 1