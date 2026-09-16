The Cathedral girls soccer team took down Albany 6-0 on Tuesday at Whitney Park in St. Cloud. The Crusaders are now 4-4 overall this season.

Amelia Newiger scored three times for Cathedral and Nora Simones, Jordan Bovy and Evie Kremer-Reisdorf also found the back of the net for the Crusaders in the win. Kallie Makarrall earned the shutout in net for Cathedral.

Next up for the Crusaders is a matchup with Little Falls on Tuesday at Whitney Park.

OTHER GIRLS SOCCER SCORES FOR TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 15th

LITTLE FALLS 5, ST JOHNS PREP 0

SARTELL 3, ST CLOUD 0

ROCORI 1, SAUK RAPIDS-RICE 0

The Sauk Rapids-Rice girls volleyball team fell 3-1 to Willmar. Set scores were 25-21, 25-21, 22-25, 25-22 in favor of the Cardinals.

Teagan Eggert contributed a team-high 16 kills in the Storm loss, while Caroline Zazoski added 18 set assists.

OTHER VOLLEYBALL SCORES FOR TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 15th:

ALBANY 3, CATHEDRAL 0

ALEXANDRIA 3, APOLLO 0

NEW LONDON-SPICER 3, ACGC 0

ROCORI 3, BEMIDJI 0

BECKER 3, CHISAGO LAKES 2

DETROIT LAKES 3, TECH 0

FOLEY 3, LITTLE FALLS 0

KIMBALL 3, LITCHFIELD 0

ROYALTON 3, PIERZ 0

MELROSE 3, MONTEVIDEO 1

The Cathedral boys soccer team lost a nail-biter to St. John's Prep by a 2-1 final score on Tuesday. St. John's Prep got on the board in the second half on a Crusaders own goal before Cathedral tied it up with a Bennett Engdahl goal.

Alyjah Neal scored the game-winning-goal for St. John's Prep, his 11th goal of the year.

OTHER BOYS SOCCER SCORES FOR TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 16:

ALBANY 2, MELROSE 0

SARTELL 4, DETROIT LAKES 0

ROCORI 3, SAUK RAPIDS-RICE 1

LITTLE FALLS 2, APOLLO 1