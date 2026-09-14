St. Ben's golf posts a win at the Gustavus Adolphus Fall D-3 Classic this past weekend. The Bennies under head coach Mark Krueger shot a 20-over par 308 at Emerald Greens Golf Club.

Photo courtesy of Lisa Anderson Photo courtesy of Lisa Anderson

Individual Finishers

First year Hallie Johnson finished 5th overall after shooting an even par 72 on Saturday before shooting a 78 Sunday. Junior Sophia Anderson from Albany shot a 76 Sunday. Kenna Henriksen and Layla Mathews each finished with a 5-over 77.

Record Tied

The team's 36-hole score of 611 ties the school record set a season ago.