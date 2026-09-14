St. Ben’s Golf Team Captures Fall Classic Title At Emerald Greens
St. Ben's golf posts a win at the Gustavus Adolphus Fall D-3 Classic this past weekend. The Bennies under head coach Mark Krueger shot a 20-over par 308 at Emerald Greens Golf Club.
Individual Finishers
First year Hallie Johnson finished 5th overall after shooting an even par 72 on Saturday before shooting a 78 Sunday. Junior Sophia Anderson from Albany shot a 76 Sunday. Kenna Henriksen and Layla Mathews each finished with a 5-over 77.
Record Tied
The team's 36-hole score of 611 ties the school record set a season ago.