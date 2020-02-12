Sartell/Cathedral Boys Nordic Ski Team Ready For State

SARTELL -- Several local athletes will hit the trails this weekend at the State Nordic Ski Racing Meet, in Biwabik.

Due to the cold temperatures the Minnesota State High School League has pushed the start of the state meet from Thursday to Friday.

The Sartell/St. Cloud Cathedral Boys Team will have seven students competing in the Boy's 5K Freestyle and Classic Races.

Head Coach Joe Teff says they've had some strong skiers this season and are currently riding some momentum.

We have a relatively strong team. We did win the section meet this past week so that went well for us. We're looking forward to the state meet and I think they are capable for 3rd place or better, that's our goal.

Teff says the decent snow fall and the new trail in Sartell has helped with their training this season.

As for the girls state meet, only one athlete from the St. Cloud Tech/Rocori team will compete.

St. Cloud also has two boys competing in the State Apline Ski Meet.

Sartell/St. Cloud Cathedral boys team:

1. William Nemeth

2. Zachary Nemeth

3. Benjamin Boelter

4. Jonathan Nemeth

5. Hayden Roelofs

6. Charles Lindell

7. Riley O'Connell

St. Cloud Tech/Rocori girls team:

1. Wren Scott-Lumbar

St. Cloud boys Alpine Ski Team:

1. Ben Nelson

2. Louie Stuck