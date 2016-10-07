Sartell Wins Friday

Sartell -- At halftime Sartell led 14-0. Going into the second half Sauk Rapids was looking to keep Sartell from scoring and getting back into the game. Sartell was looking at keeping the lead.

No one would score in the third quarter. In the fourth quarter Sauk Rapids would score first on a 80 yard touchdown pass from quarterback Cade Milton-Baumgartner to Nathan Waldorf to make the score of the game 14-7. However Sartell would answer back with a Devin Vouk 2 yard touchdown run to make the score 21-7 and that would be the final score of the game. Devin Vouk finished the game with 2 rushing touchdowns and Sartell forced 5 turnovers in the game.

With the win Sartell moves to 3-3 on the season and will host Brainerd next Friday. Sauk Rapids moves to 1-5 with the loss and will play Apollo next Friday.