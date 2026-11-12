The #6 seeded Sauk Rapids-Rice volleyball team fell to #3 Princeton in the Class AAA State Volleyball Tournament at Grand Casino Arena in St. Paul. Set scores were 25-20, 25-16 and 25-21.

The first set was tight with six tie scores and two lead changes. After Princeton controlled the second set throughout, the third set featured seven tie scores and six lead changes before the Tigers eventually earned the win.

Josie Anderson posted 21 kills for the Storm, Aubrey Wolfe added 15 assists and Abbey Meinert contributed 14 digs.

The Storm will play in the consolation bracket against Totino-Grace on Friday, November 13th at Grand Casino Arena, with the match set to begin at 11 a.m..

OTHER CLASS AAA SCORES

#1 BENILDE-ST. MARGARET'S 3, #8 HILL-MURRAY 0

#5 STEWARTVILLE 3, #4 CRETIN-DERHAM HALL 2

#2 MARSHALL 3, #7 TOTINO-GRACE 0

CLASS AAAA

#1 LAKEVILLE SOUTH 3, #8 ALEXANDRIA 0

#4 APPLE VALLEY 3, #5 ROSEVILLE 0

#2 EAGAN 3, #7 BLAINE 0

#3 CHAMPLIN PARK 3, #6 CHANHASSEN 2