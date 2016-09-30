Sartell Dominates In Win Friday

Rocori -- At halftime the score was Rocori 7 and Sartell - St. Stephen 19. Going into the third quarter Rocori was looking at getting back into the game. For Sartell they were looking at keep the momentum on their side and keeping control of the game.

There wasn't a whole lot of action scoring wise in the third quarter. The defense's for both teams stepped up to keep it almost a stand still in the third. Sartell would be the only team to score in the whole third quarter when Devin Vouk ran the ball for a 1 yard touchdown to make the score 26-7.

The fourth quarter there was a lot of action in scoring. Sartell would be the first to score in the quarter when quarterback Chris Belling threw a 10 yard touchdown pass to Trent Meyer to make the score 33-7. Rocori would answer back and score when quarterback Connor Schoborg threw a 5 yard touchdown pass to Derek Thompson make the score 33-13.

Sartell would seal the win on a Chris Belling 1 yard touchdown run to make the final score 40-13. Sartell's quarterback Chris Belling finished the game 9-20, 190 yards, and 3 touchdowns. Rocori's quarterback Connor Schoborg finished the game 22-31, 250 yards, 1 touchdown, and 1 Interception. With the loss Rocori moves to 3-2 on the season and will travel to Bemidji next Friday. With the win Sartell moves to 2-3 on the season and will host Sauk Rapids-Rice next Friday.