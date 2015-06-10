Rox Lose 5-0 at Duluth

The St. Cloud Rox lost 5-0 at Duluth Tuesday night. Duluth scored 4 runs in the 6th inning and 1 run in the 7th. The Rox managed just 5 hits and Michael Strem had 2 of them. Andrew Sykes allowed 2 walks and 2 earned runs without retiring a batter to take the loss.

St. Cloud drops to 8-5 and is tied for 3rd place in the first half of the North Division standings just 1 1/2 games back of Duluth for first place. The Rox play at Duluth again tonight at 6:35, pregame on AM 1390-the Fan at 6:05.