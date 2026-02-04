Andrew Berndt Takes Top Honors In Boys’ 5km Classic Race
The Sartell-Cathedral Nordic teams participated in the Section 8 meet at Maplelag Tuesday. Sartell-Cathedral head coach Anders Meier says the competition was tough for the boys and girls teams as there are three state-ranked teams in the section. Meier says Andrew Berndt had an exceptional 5km classic ski race to take the lead and finish first in the section. Sam Thompson finishing 5th in the section and earned a state meet spot. The boys team finished 3rd behind state-ranked Moorhead and Brainerd.
Girls Results
On the girls side, no individuals qualified for state as the Fergus Falls girls team took home 1st place. Sartell-Cathedral participants Lilly and Cece Jamison took 2nd place in the sprint relay behind Bemidji. The girls team finished 6th overall.
State Meet
Thursday, February 12th Andrew Berndt and Sam Thompson will compete in the state championship at Giant's Ridge.