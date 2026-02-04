The Sartell-Cathedral Nordic teams participated in the Section 8 meet at Maplelag Tuesday. Sartell-Cathedral head coach Anders Meier says the competition was tough for the boys and girls teams as there are three state-ranked teams in the section. Meier says Andrew Berndt had an exceptional 5km classic ski race to take the lead and finish first in the section. Sam Thompson finishing 5th in the section and earned a state meet spot. The boys team finished 3rd behind state-ranked Moorhead and Brainerd.