Rox Continue To Win Tuesday

Saint Cloud -- The St. Cloud Rox defeated the Waterloo Bucks 9-5 at Joe Faber Field Tuesday night. The Rox improve to 17-7 on the second half of the season and 41-18 overall.

Rox pitcher Aaron Rozek picked up the win with 7.0 innings of three run ball, and Carlo Graffeo picked up the save after allowing two runs in 2.0 innings.

The Rox will play game two against Waterloo Wednesday night at Joe Faber field. The game can be heard on AM 1390 The Fan with first pitch at 7:05 p.m. and pregame at 6:35 p.m.