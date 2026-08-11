The Willmar Stingers beat the St. Cloud Rox 4-0 on Monday at Joe Faber Field in game two of their best-of-three playoff series. The series is now tied at a game apiece with the teams meeting for the deciding game three on Tuesday in St. Cloud.

ROX OFFENSE ABSENT

The Rox managed just four hits in the loss, with three of the hits being singles and the lone extra-base hit being a two-out triple off the bat of Brett Griffiths in the fourth inning.

The game was scoreless heading into the sixth inning when Willmar rallied for all four of their runs. The decisive sixth frame started with a walk from Willmar's Paris Pridgen and included four hits and a Rox error.

GO WEST

Manning West threw seven strong innings for St. Cloud but took the loss after allowing four runs (three earned) on six hits and a walk while striking out six Stingers.

UP NEXT

Game three is set for 6:35 p.m. on Tuesday, August 11th at Joe Faber Field. The winner will play on the road in a one-game playoff at either Eau Claire or La Crosse, based on the winner of tonight's game in Eau Claire.

Rox baseball can be heard all season long on AM 1390 and FM 93.9 Granite City Sports.