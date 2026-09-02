Cathedral volleyball dropped its home opener against Pequot Lakes in three sets. Set scores were 25-14, 25-21 and 25-21 in favor of the Patriots.

Ava Meyer registered 13 digs, ten kills and two aces for Cathedral, Berkley Mathiasen contributed 22 set assists and 11 digs and Avery Mathiasen had 18 digs.

Cathedral (3-2) will play at Milaca on Tuesday, September 8th.

OTHER CENTRAL MN VOLLEYBALL SCORES FOR SEPTEMBER 2:

MILACA 3, ALBANY 1

ALEXANDRIA 3, SARTELL 1

SAUK RAPIDS-RICE 3, BRAINERD 0 (25-16, 25-21, 25-17)

DETROIT LAKES 3, APOLLO 0

FOLEY 3, PIERZ 1

PAYNESVILLE 3, KMS 0

ROYALTON 3, LITTLE FALLS 0

FERGUS FALLS 3, TECH 2

MILLE LACS 3, HOLDINGFORD 1

BOLD 3, MELROSE 2

EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS 3, OSAKIS 1

GIRLS SOCCER

The Cathedral Crusaders lost 4-2 at Becker on Tuesday night. Cathedral trailed 3-0 at halftime but cut the lead to just one goal before the Bulldogs scored an insurance goal late to seal the win.

Hailey Bigelow and Ava Engdahl each scored goals for Cathedral in the loss.

The Crusaders will host Watertown-Mayer on Thursday night for a rematch of last year's state tourney semis.

OTHER GIRLS SOCCER SCORES FOR TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 1st:

ZIMMERMAN 10, MELROSE 1

ALEXANDRIA 2, ROCORI 0

SARTELL 9, WILLMAR 0

ST CLOUD 4, SAUK RAPIDS-RICE 0

BOYS SOCCER

TECH 2, SAUK RAPIDS-RICE 0

BRAINERD 2, APOLLO 0

SARTELL 2, WILLMAR 0

ROCORI 4, ALEXANDRIA 0