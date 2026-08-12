The St. Cloud Rox are two wins away from a second Northwoods League championship after beating the Willmar Stingers 10-9 in walk-off fashion on Tuesday night in front of 714 fans Joe Faber Field.

In a back-and-forth playoff battle between two of the league's biggest rivals, the Rox led 3-0 after one inning, trailed 4-3 after three innings, led 9-5 after six innings and entered the bottom of the ninth tied at nine. Aidan Mouton's sacrifice fly in the bottom of the ninth proved to be the game-winning hit.

LEGG-GO!

Jackson Legg had a monster night for the Rox in the win, going 3-3 with a home run and four runs batted in, Brett White went 2-3 with three runs scored and Mouton was productive from the leadoff spot with two hits, two walks drawn, three runs scored and one run batted in.

The Rox used four pitchers to varying degrees of success, with JR Tollett tossing a scoreless top of the ninth inning to earn the win.

NEXT UP

St. Cloud will hit the road to play in the Great Plains Championship game in Eau Claire, Wisconsin on Wednesday night. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.

The winner of Wednesday's game will play against the Royal Oak Leprechauns in the Northwoods League championship game.

ROX ON THE RADIO

Rox baseball can be heard all season long on AM 1390 and FM 93.9 Granite City Sports.