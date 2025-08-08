St. John's football players are set to report to Collegeville Friday August 15 with their first practice set for Saturday August 16. Johnnie head football coach Gary Fasching joined me on WJON.

Emerging QB Candidates

St. John's will have a new starting quarterback in 2025 after the graduation of Aaron Syverson. Fasching says 2 candidates have emerged among the 4 candidates vying for the starting spot. The two are 6'0, 200 pound Zander Dittbenner and 6'3, 205 pound transfer Trey Feeney from the University of North Dakota. Fasching says the two are neck and neck right now for the top spot. He anticipates the two will battle it out this fall with hopes one will emerge to start week 1.

Could Both Play?

The quarterback battle could linger into the season according to Fasching. He didn't rule out both appearing in their season opener against Morris. Fasching would prefer to name a starter and stick with that person for continuity sake with the offense. He says the comfort level will increase if they go with one guy.

Pass Catchers

St. John's has some key returning pass catchers in 2025. Fasching says it starts with Dylan Wheeler. Wheeler was a 1st team All-American last season and has been named on the East-West Shrine Game Watch list. Speedster Riley Schwellenbach, Thomas Jacobs and North Dakota State transfer Carson Hegerle will also see targets.

St. John's begins the 2025 season September 13 against Minnesota-Morris at 1pm in Collegeville.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Gary Fasching, click below.