Prep Wrestling Section Playoff Schedule

Foley's Mitch Trigg with the pin to win the state semi final match. Photo courtesy of Aaron Goulet

It's playoff time for high school wrestlers in Central Minnesota. Roger Mischke provides a schedule to help you follow your favorite team.

Section 8AAA

Wednesday February 12th (Top 4 Seeds Host)

Sartell-St. Stephen vs. St. Cloud Tech (7:00)

Winner vs. Winner No. 1Willmar/No. 9 Buffalo (6:00) Friday

Sauk Rapids-Rive vs. Bemidji (7:00)

Winner vs. No. Bemidji/No. 3 Brainerd (6:00) Friday

Friday February 14th

Final Four Sauk Rapids High School

Section 6AA

Thursday February 13th (Top Four Seeds Host)

Winner No. 8 Monticello/No. 9 Spectrum vs. No. 1 Becker (7:00)

No. 5 Big Lake at No. 4 Albany (6:00)

No. 7 Rocori vs. No. DC/L (6:00)

February 14

Final Four At Zimmerman (5:00/7:00)

(Becker, Albany, Rocori)

Section 7AA

Tuesday February 11th At Milaca (South Half)

No. 6 Milaca-Faith Christian vs. No. 1 Foley (7:00)

Winner vs. 5:00 Friday

Friday February 14th

Final Four @ Proctor

Section 4A

Friday February 14th At Howard Lake

5:00/6:30/8:00

(No. 2) Kimball vs. No. 6 St. Agnes (5:00)

Winner vs. Winner of No. 3 HLWW/No. 6 Sibley East (6:30)

Then the winner of EVW vs. Trinity (5:00)

Will wrestle Winner of No. 1 ACGC/No. 8 NYA (6:30)

Section 5A (7:00)

Tuesday February 11th (Top four Seeds Host)

(No. 5) Paynesville @ No. 4 Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg (7:00)

Winner vs. No. 1 Seed (Likely) LPGE/BR) 5:00

Friday February 14th

(Final Four @ Minnewaska High School (5:00/7:00)

Section 7A

Saturday February 15th At Royalton

(No. 1) Royalton/Upsala vs. Winner of #8 Crosby-Ironton/#9 Ogilvie (12:00)

Winner 2:00 vs. the Holdingford/Deer River dual

(No. 5) Holdingford vs. (No. 4) Deer River (10:00)