The St. Cloud Crush girls tennis team fell in the section 83A semifinals Wednesday 4-3 to Elk River ending their season. The Crush were seeded 8th in the section 83A playoffs. The Crush upset 2nd seeded Bemidji Monday 6-1. Alexandria defeated Monticello 7-0 in the other semifinal. Alexandria will play Elk River for the section title.

Section 8AA Semifinal Results

The Section 8AA final is now set. ROCORI will play Becker October 13 at 3:30pm in Sartell. ROCORI defeated Detroit Lakes 5-2 and Becker knocked off Fergus Falls 6-1 in section semifinals Wednesday.