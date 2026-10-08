St. Cloud Crush Fall; ROCORI and Becker Advance in Girls Tennis

St. Cloud Crush Fall; ROCORI and Becker Advance in Girls Tennis

Photo courtesy of Karl Heine

The St. Cloud Crush girls tennis team fell in the section 83A semifinals Wednesday 4-3 to Elk River ending their season.  The Crush were seeded 8th in the section 83A playoffs.  The Crush upset 2nd seeded Bemidji Monday 6-1.  Alexandria defeated Monticello 7-0 in the other semifinal.  Alexandria will play Elk River for the section title.

Section 8AA Semifinal Results

The Section 8AA final is now set.  ROCORI will play Becker October 13 at 3:30pm in Sartell.  ROCORI defeated Detroit Lakes 5-2 and Becker knocked off Fergus Falls 6-1 in section semifinals Wednesday.

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Gallery Credit: Megan Zee

Filed Under: Becker, Girls Tennis, rocori, St. Cloud Crush
Categories: From Around Central Minnesota, high school sports, Sports

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