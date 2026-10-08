St. Cloud Crush Fall; ROCORI and Becker Advance in Girls Tennis
The St. Cloud Crush girls tennis team fell in the section 83A semifinals Wednesday 4-3 to Elk River ending their season. The Crush were seeded 8th in the section 83A playoffs. The Crush upset 2nd seeded Bemidji Monday 6-1. Alexandria defeated Monticello 7-0 in the other semifinal. Alexandria will play Elk River for the section title.
Section 8AA Semifinal Results
The Section 8AA final is now set. ROCORI will play Becker October 13 at 3:30pm in Sartell. ROCORI defeated Detroit Lakes 5-2 and Becker knocked off Fergus Falls 6-1 in section semifinals Wednesday.
Top 20 Minnesota Breweries From All Over the State
Top breweries in the Minnesota ranked according to Brewery Stars with representation from all over the state
Gallery Credit: Megan Zee