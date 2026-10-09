Cathedral girls volleyball beat Albany 3-1 on Thursday night. Set scores were 25-19, 18-25, 25-22 and 25-18 for the Crusaders.

Ava Meyer filled up the stat sheet for Cathedral with 26 kills, 13 digs and four ace serves, Berkley Mathiasen had 43 set assists with 13 digs and Sophie Hurrle added 15 digs in the win.

Sauk Rapids-Rice beat the Tech Tigers 3-1 with set scores of 25-22, 19-25, 25-14 and 25-15.

Josie Anderson helped the Storm to the win with 19 kills and 12 digs, while Abby Meinert added 14 digs for Sauk Rapids-Rice.

OTHER VOLLEYBALL SCORES

NORTH BRANCH 3, BECKER 1

ROCORI 3, BRAINERD 0

BUFFALO 3, SARTELL 1

FERGUS FALLS 3, APOLLO 0

HOLDINGFORD 3, MAPLE LAKE 0

FOLEY 3, LITTLE FALLS 0

ROYALTON 3, ACGC 0

MELROSE 3, MONTEVIDEO 0

BOYS SOCCER

Cathedral boys soccer dropped a nail-biter with St. Paul Academy 1-0 on Thursday. The Spartans' lone goal came on a penalty kick in the first half. Gabe Vaske made 12 saves in goal for the Crusaders in the loss.

OTHER BOYS SOCCER SCORES

ROCORI 3, BIG LAKE 0

CAMBRIDGE-ISANTI 1, SAUK RAPIDS-RICE 0

ST JOHN'S PREP 1, BECKER 0

GIRLS SOCCER

The Cathedral girls soccer team closed out the regular season with a convincing 4-0 win over Little Falls on Thursday. Amelia Newiger found the back of the net twice for the Crusaders and Aubrey Dingmann made eight saves in goal for CHS.

ST JOHN'S PREP 5, MELROSE 0

FERGUS FALLS 4, ALBANY 3

MONTICELLO 1, SARTELL 0

BRAINERD 11, ROCORI 0