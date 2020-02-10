Prep Wrestling Recap: February 10th, 2020

Rob Mehrwerth

We will include from the Central Lakes Conference: Sartell Sabres, Sauk Rapids Storm, St. Cloud Tech Tigers and Rocori Spartans. From the Granite Ridge Conference: Albany Huskies, Foley Falcons and the Becker Bulldogs moved from the Granite Ridge into the Mississippi 8 Conference. From the Central Minnesota Conference the Eden Valley Watkins Eagles, Kimball Area Cubs, Holdingford Huskers and now added the Paynesville Bulldogs. The Royalton/Upsala Royals have moved from the Park Region Conference into the Central Minnesota Conference.

Will bring you the individual results of the duals and Individual tournaments of all twelve teams. Also the list of upcoming of events, current state ratings and conference standings. You can get more of your wrestling news and results at www.theguillotine.com and more info on our local teams on my blog site:https://minnesotamatrats.wordpress.com for more on Section and Conference previews and Bi-weekly columns thru out the season.

BECKER BULLDOGS

The Bulldogs a defeated a pair of foes at the Rocori “Spartans” Triangular to close out the regular season dual meet schedule. They defeated Section 6AA foe Rocori 59-12 and Class A rival Paynesville 55-24. Ethan Duncombe, Kaden Rish, Ethan Anderson, Lukas Paulson, Kylen Rish, Tyson Ricker, Reid Kraus and Brayden Weber all went 2-0 at the Rocori Triangular. The Bulldogs earned fifth place at the Albany “Purple Pride” tournament with nine place winners for 112 points. They did rest a few of their starting wrestlers, prior to their section tournaments. Adam Jurek (145) (31-10) earn their lone championship and Lukas Paulson (138) (28-5) earned second place. Reid Kraus (182) (32-10), Kaden Rish (106) (16-7) and Tyson Ricker (152) (7-10) all earned third place. Dylan Weber (170) (3-5) earned fourth place and Ethan Duncombe (113) 18-12) and Drew May (106) (6-9) all earned fifth place. The Bulldogs closed out their regular season with a 20-1 dual meet overall record and undefeated in the Mississippi 8 Conference for the championship.

FOLEY FALCONS

Foley did not have any events this week, ended their regular season with a 36-1 overall dual meet record and 6-0 in the Granite Ridge Conference to earn the Championship.

TECH TIGERS

The Tigers were defeated in their final dual of the regular season by Section 8AAA and Central Lakes Conference rivals Willmar 38-21. The Tigers had a very good team performance with 170.5 points and eleven place winners to earn second place at the Albany “Purple Pride” Invitational. They finished behind the No. 12AA ranked Hutchinson. Taylor Hugg (170) (34-3), Aaron Voigt (285) (29-5) and Jack Latterell (152) (29-14) all earned championships. Jaxon Kenning (106) (21-8) and Aiden Orth (132) (11-14) both earned second place. Logan Hanson (160) (24-12) and Hunter Haupert (220) (16-10) both earned third place and Tucker Hugg (195) (15-11) and Nick Hamak (120) (16-17) all earned fourth place.

Andy Johnson (145) (19-14) and Mahamat Hissein (126) (11-15) both earned fifth place.

SARTELL-ST. STEPHEN SABRES

The Sabres defeated AA Pierz 41-30 and were defeated in two close duals at their home triangular. They lost to Section 8AAA and Central Lakes Conference rivals Sauk Rapids-Rice 34-33 and to AAA Lean and Mean Cambridge-Isanti 39-27. Spencer Johnson (113) (21-7), Ashton Lipinski (138) (27-7) and Dylan Joyce (152) (17-8) all went 2-0 at the home triangular.

SAUK RAPIDS-RICE STORM

The Storm defeated two foes at the Buffalo “Bison” Triangular; they beat Section 8AAA foe Buffalo 55-18 and Class AA foe Glencoe-Silver Lake 35-18. Alex Diederich, Sean Christopherson, Jared Spohn, Sawyer Simmons, Andrew Wollack and Hunter Farnick went 2-0 at the Bison triangular. The Storm closed out their regular season with a pair of duals at the Sartell Triangular. They defeated Section 8AAA and Central Lakes Conference rival Sartell 34-33 and they were defeated by AAA Lean and Mean Cambridge-Isanti 36-30. Jared Spohn (126) (31-5), Ben Gilbertson (160) (10-3), Joey Hoeschen (220) (15-7) and Hunter Farnick (285) (29-8) all went 2-0 at the Sartell triangular.

KIMBALL AREA CUBS

The Cubs earned sixth place with 111 points and nine place winners at the Albany “Purple Pride” Invitational. Carter Holtz (182) (29-1) earned their lone championship and Ashton Hanan (170) (28-4), Jack Bollman (106) (19-19) and Lucas Jurek (126) (9-7) all earned second place. Austin Donnay (160) (22-11) and Ace Meyer (220) (18-13) both earned fourth place, Nicholas Bowen (195) (17-7) earned fifth place and Cody Leither (138) (18-10) and Brandon Guissisberg (195) both took sixth place. The Cubs closed out the regular season with two wins at the Sibley East “Wolverine” Duals. They defeated Section 4A foes; Sibley East 36-24 and Trinity-at River Ridge 34-26 plus LeSuer-Henderson 64-0. They were defeated by Class A Lean and Mean Maple River 36-18. Jack Bollman (113) (21-20) and Gavin Winter (120) (25-5) went 2-2, Lucas Jurek (126) (12-8), Alex Nelson (132) (24-6), Cody Leither (138) (21-11), Logan Kuseske (145) (12-14), Ashton Hanan (170) (31-5) Brandon Guggisberg (182) (6-9) and Nicolas Bowen (195/220) (17-8) all went 3-1 at the SE duals.

ALBANY HUSKIES

The Huskies defeated Granite Ridge Conference rival Milaca 54-15. The Huskies had a good tournament performance with 129 points and thirteen place winners to earn fourth place at the “Purple Pride” Invitational. Dustin Schmitt (120) (29-9) earned second place, William Mergen (138) (27-11), Peyton Linn (170) (28-8), Thomas Blattner (195) (24-13) and Tate Hoffarth (145) (23-12) all earned third place. Peyton Krumrei (132) (28-11) and Devin Hanson (113) (15-10) both earned fourth place. Hunter Tate (160) (26-12), Riley Rakotz (182) (12-2), Declan Crumley (152) (11-10) and Jacob Adrian (220) all earned fifth place and Owen Carlson (106) (12-17) and David Bushman (182) took sixth place.

PAYNESVILLE AREA BULLDOGS

The Bulldogs split dual meets at the Rocori Triangular; they defeated AA rival Rocori 33-29. They were defeated by No. 7AA ranked Becker 55-24. Craig Schmitz, Riley Messer, Shawn Pinske and Brandon Schlangen all went 2-0 at the Rocori Triangular.

ROYALTON-UPSALA ROYALS

The Royals closed out their regular season with a win over AA rival Pierz 48-30.

EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS EAGLES

The Eagles closed out their regular dual meet portion of their season, at the DC/Litchfield quadrangular. They defeated AA Delano 39-35, they dropped a closed one to Class A rival KMS 42-31 and to No. 8AA DC/Litchfield 55-12. Carter Mathies (170) (25-18) went 2-0 and Conner Lincoln (126) (14-22), Teagyn Ludwig (120) (29-9), Taylor Ludwig (132) (32-9), Sam Nistler (152) (29-15) and Austin Schlangen (285) (30-8) all went 2-1 at the quad.

ROCORI SPARTANS

The Spartans closed out their dual regular season with a home triangular. They were defeated in a close dual to Class A rivals Paynesville 33-29 and by Section 6AA and No. 7AA ranked Becker 59-12. Austin Moscho (152) (32-5) went 2-0 at the home triangular. The Spartans defeated their Central Lakes Conference rivals Fergus Falls 58-11. The Spartans earned fifth place at the Howard Lake/Waverly-Winsted “Lakers” Invitational with seven place winners for 98 points. Austin Moscho (152) (36-5) and Carter Thelen (138) (23-16) both won championships and Ben Primus (195) (30-11) earned second place. Connor Stang (285) earned fourth place, Ryan Kunz (145) (16-19) and Ryan Rose (160) both earned fifth place and Ben Hansen (170) took sixth place.

HOLDINGFORD HUSKERS

The Huskers defeated a pair of Section 7A rivals Crosby-Ironton 41-27 and WHAN 41-27. Drew Lange (106), Wesley Kramer (138), James Welle (145), Chase Boeckman (152/160) Tate Lange (170), Maxwell Secord (182) and Sam Harren (195) all went 2-0 at the CI Triangular. The Huskers closed out their regular season with a pair of wins at their home triangular. They defeated Class A Staples-Motley 60-14 and AA Rockford 69-12. William Pilarski (106) (25-9), Drew Lange (113) (30-3), Cohl Clear (120) (13-22), Luke Bieniek (126) (20-12), Wesley Kraemer (132) (10-18), Michael Miller (152) (18-15), Gabe Urbanski (170) (9-14), Max Secord (195) (20-8) and Sam Harren (220) (26-11) all went 2-0 at the home triangular.

BUFFALO “BISON” TRIANGULAR

SAUK RAPIDS-RICE 55 BUFFALO 18

106 Alex Diederich (SRR) Won by Forfeit

113 Sean Cristopherson (SRR) Won by Forfeit

120 Austin Carter (BUF) Dec. Brayden Ness (SRR) 8-4

126 Jared Spohn (SRR) Maj. Dec. John Dahlheimer (BUF) 18-6

132 Sawyer Simmons (SRR) Fall Sully Scherber (BUFF) :42

138 Andrew Wollak (SRR) Fall Jacobee Scherber (BUF) :56

145 Ryan Scherber (BUF) Won by Forfeit

152 Hunter Spike (BUF) Fall Dante Haywood (SRR) 3:38

160 Owen Herbst (BUF) Dec. Benjamin Gilbertson (SRR) 10-3

170 Matt Krepp (SRR) Dec. Brennan Halderson (BUF) 4-2

182 Cole Ackerman (SRR) Fall Javante Scherber (BUF) 2:04

195 Aden Rollins (SRR) Won by Forfeit

220 Joey Hoeschen (SRR) Fall Carter Walker (BUF) :49

285 Hunter Farnick (SRR) Fall Gerrit Poncius (BUF) :13

SAUK RAPIDS-RICE 35 GLENCOE-SILVER LAKE 18

106 Alex Diederich (SRR) Tech. Fall Connor Meyer (GSL)

113 Sean Cristopherson (SRR) Fall Dawson Meyer (GSL) :24

120 Brayden Ness (SRR) Dec. Dawson Varpness (GSL) 6-0

126 Jared Spohn (SRR) Dec. Carter Ruschmeier (GSL) 9-7

132 Sawyer Simmons (SRR) Dec. Jace Cacka (GSL) 9-6

138 Andrew Wollak (SRR) Dec. Sawyer Varpness (GSL 6-3

145 Aaron Higgins (GSL) Default Dante Haywood (SRR)

152 Double Forfeit

160 Benjamin Gilbertson (SRR) Dec. Zachary Voelz (GSL) 3-1

170 Keegan Lemke (GSL) Fall Cole Ackerman (SRR) 3:12

182 Matt Krepp (SRR) Dec. Jaxin Anderson (GSL) 7-5

195 Carter Ziegler (GSL) Dec. Aden Rollins (SRR) 5-2

220 Riley Butcher (GSL) Dec. Joey Hoeschen (SRR) 10-6

285 Hunter Farnick (SRR) Won by Forfeit

WILLMAR 38 SAINT CLOUD TECH 21

(Section 8AAA/Central Conference Dual)

106 Conlan Carlson (WIL) Tech. Fall Jaden Dombrovski (SCT) 3:40

113 Jaxon Kenning (SCT) Fall Ivan Ciriaco-Mares (WIL) 2:39

120 Nick Hamak (SCT) Dec. Steven Cruze (WIL) 2-0

126 Caden Carlson (WIL) Dec. Mahamat Hissein (SCT) 6-2

132 Jack Roehl (WIL) Dec. Aidian Orth (SCT) 6-2

138 Josh Miley (WIL) Fall Koda Nelson (SCT) 1:23

145 Braeden Erickson (WIL) Maj. Dec. Andy Johnson (SCT) 16-6

152 Jonas Anez (WIL) Tech. Fall Jack Latterell (SCT) 4:50

160 Logan Hanson (SCT) Dec. Joe Kallevig (WIL) 9-5

170 Taylor Hugg (SCT) Dec. Ethan Roux (WIL) 8-3

182 Blake Lara (WIL) Won by Forfeit

195 Kaden Streed (WIL) Dec. Tucker Hugg (SCT) 10-5

220 Hunter Haupert (SCT) Fall Mason Swanson (WIL) 1:15

285 Taggert Reynolds (WIL) Dec. Aaron Voigt (SCT) 3-2

ROCORI “SPARTANS” TRIANGULAR

BECKER 55 PAYNESVILLE 24

106 Drew May (BEC) Maj. Dec. Brandon Hess (PAY) 13-0

113 Kaden Rish (BEC) Fall Preston Welling (PAY) 3:13

120 Ethan Duncombe (BEC) Dec. Rene Quintanilla-Hernandez (PAY) 9-2

126 Craig Schmitz (PAY) Fall Ryan Boecker (BEC) 4:51

132 Ethan Anderson (BEC) Won by Forfeit

138 Lukas Paulson (BEC) Fall Aaron Mages (PAY) 5:19

145 Riley Messer (PAY) Default Mason Doucette (BEC)

152 Adam Jurek (BEC) Fall Trent Soine (PAY) 3:46

160 Kylen Rish (BEC) Fall Trenton LeClaire (PAY) 1:33

170 Tyson Ricker (BEC) Fall Chase Viessman (PAY) 3:07

182 Reid Kraus (BEC) Fall Spencer Eisenbraun (PAY) 2:36

195 Shawn Pinske (PAY) Fall Bryce Kuschel (BEC) :12

220 Brayden Weber (BEC) Won by Forfeit

285 Brandon Schlangen (PAY) Fall Bryce Brannan (BEC) :24

PAYNESVILLE 33 ROCORI 29

106 Brandon Hess (PAY) Dec. Davey Maldonado (ROC) 13-11

113 Jack Major (ROC) Won by Forfeit

120 Rene Quintanilla-Hernandez (PAY) Fall Anthony Rodriguez (ROC) :48

126 Double Forfeit

132 Craig Schmitz (PAY) Dec. Evan Moscho (ROC) 8-6

138 Aaron Mages (PAY) Fall Carter Thelen (ROC) 1:04

145 Riley Messer (PAY) Fall Luke Hemmesch (ROC) 1:30

152 Austin Moscho (ROC) Fall Trent Soine (PAY) 1:25

160 Matthew Goebel (ROC) Fall Trenton LeClaire (PAY) 2:34

170 Ryan Rose (ROC) Won by Forfeit

182 Ben Hansen (ROC) Won by Forfeit

195 Shawn Pinske (PAY) Dec. Ben Primus (ROC) 3-2

220 Double Forfeit

285 Brandon Schlangen (PAY) Fall Connor Stang (ROC) :04

Rocori unsportsmanlike -1.0

BECKER 59 ROCORI 12

(Section 6AA Dual)

106 Kaden Rish (BEC) Dec. Jack Major (ROC) 8-5

113 Drew May (BEC) Tech. Fall Nathan Soldner (ROC) No Time Given

120 Ethan Duncombe (BEC) Won by Forfeit

126 Ryan Boecker (BEC) Won by Forfeit

132 Ethan Anderson (BEC) Dec. Evan Moscho (ROC) 11-6

138 Lukas Paulson (BEC) Tech. Fall Carter Thelen (ROC)

145 Mason Doucette (BEC) Maj. Dec. Ryan Kunz (ROC) 15-4

152 Austin Moscho (ROC) Fall Adam Jurek (BEC) 1:44

160 Tyson Ricker (BEC) Fall Ryan Rose (ROC) 2:16

170 Kylen Rish (BEC) Fall Matthew Goebel (ROC) 2:01

182 Reid Kraus (BEC) Dec. Ben Hansen (ROC) 5-1

195 Ben Primus (ROC) Fall Bryce Kuschel (BEC) 2:22

220 Brayden Weber (BEC) Won By Forfeit

285 Dylan Kolby (BEC) Fall Connor Stang (ROC) :50

SARTELL-ST. STEPHEN “SABRES” TRIANGULAR

SAUK RAPIDS-RICE 34 SARTELL-ST. STEPHEN 33

(Section 8AAA/Central Lakes Conference Dual)

106 Alex Diederich (SRR) Won by Forfeit

113 Spencer Johnson (SSS) Fall Sean Christopherson (SRR) 1:35

120 Andy Heckman (SSS) Fall Brayden Ness (SRR) 1:16

126 Jared Spohn (SRR) Fall Dutch Nordby (SSS) :35

132 Sam Fernholz (SSS) Fall Owen Scheeler (SRR) :31

138 Ashton Lipinski (SSS) Dec. Sawyer Simmons (SRR) 5-0

145 Will Budge (SSS) Dec. Andrew Wollak (SRR) 7-5 OT

152 Dylan Joyce (SSS) Dec. Dante Haywood (SRR) 4-2

160 Ben Gilbertson (SRR) Maj. Dec. Logan Rodebush (SSS) 13-0

170 Cole Ackerman (SRR) Fall Avery Kouba (SSS) 5:30

182 Austin Frauenholtz (SSS) Dec. Matthew Krepp (SRR) 5-2

195 Jack Engle (SSS) Dec. Aden Rollins (SRR) 5-2

220 Joey Hoeschen (SRR) Fall Rick Emslander (SSS) 1:14

285 Hunter Farnick (SRR) Fall Bret Thayer (SSS) :36

CAMBRIDGE-ISANTI 36 SAUK RAPIDS-RICE 30

(Section 8AAA/Section 7AAA)

106 Leo Edblad (CBI) Dec. Alex Diederich (SRR) 7-4

113 Logan Lindquist (CBI) Fall Sean Chrstopherson (SRR) :29

120 Brayden Ness (SRR) Dec. Sam Rodriquez (CBI) 11-5

126 Jared Spohn (SRR) Fall Maverick Henderson (CBI) 1:19

132 Payton Doty (CBI) Dec. Sawyer Simmons (SRR) 4-0

138 Andrew Wollak (SRR) Dec. Treytin Byers (CBI) 5-0

145 Wyatt Wothe (CBI) Fall Graham Doherty (SRR) 2:30

152 Romeo Nordquist (CBI) Maj. Dec. Dante Haywood (SRR) 14-3

160 Ben Gilbertson (SRR) Fall Luke Lund (CBI) 1:51

170 Jimmy Brown (CBI) Fall Cole Ackerman (SRR) :45

182 Eli Greenberg (CBI) Tech. Fall Matthew Krepp (SRR) 6:00

195 Easton Johnson (CBI) Dec. Aden Rollins (SRR) 3-2

220 Joey Hoeschen (SRR) Fall Devan Jones (CBI) 1:40

285 Hunter Farnick (SRR) Fall Scott Simpson (CBI) 1:30

CAMBRIDGE-ISANTI 39 SARTELL-ST. STEPHEN 27

(Section 8AAA/Section Dual 7AAA)

106 Leo Edblad (CBI) Won by Forfeit

113 Spencer Johnson (SSS) Fall Logan Lindquist (CBI) 3:27

120 Andy Heckman (SSS) Fall Sam Rodriquez (CBI) 1:41

126 Dutch Nordby (SSS) Dec. Payton Doty (CBI) 2-1

132 Sam Fernholz (SSS) Fall Justin Henderson (CBI) 3:04

138 Ashton Lipinski (SSS) Dec. Treytin Byers (CBI) 10-4

145 Dylan Joyce (SSS) Dec. Wyatt Wothe (CBI) 8-4

152 Romeo Nordquist (CBI) Dec. Will Budge (SSS) 7-6

160 Jimmy Brown (CBI) Fall Logan Rodebush (SSS) :54

170 Eli Greenberg (CBI) Fall Austin Frauenholtz (SSS) 4:42

182 Andrew Stickley (CBI) Dec. Dylan Welle (SSS) 13-10

195 Easton Johnson (CBI) Fall Jack Engle (SSS) 2:40

220 Devan Jones (CBI) Rick Emslander (SSS) :15

285 Jacob McCabe (CBI) Dec. Bret Thayer (SSS) 11-5

SIBLEY EAST “WOLVERINE” QUADRANGULA

KIMBALL AREA 64 LESUEUR-HENDERSON 0

106 Double Forfeit

113 Jack Bollman (KIM) Won by Forfeit

120 Gavin Winter (KIM) Fall Andy Genelin (LSH) 2:24

126 Lucas Jurek (KIM) Fall Sam Gupton (LSH) 2:14

132 Alex Nelson (KIM) Maj. Dec. Dylan Novak (LSH) 13-3

138 Cody Leither (KIM) Won by Forfeit

145 Logan Kuseske (KIM) Fall Jordan Grinde (LSH) 2:36

152 Double Forfeit

160 Austin Donnay (KIM) Fall Kade Thompson (LSH) :44

170 Ashton Hanan (KIM) Fall Isaias Sanchez (LSH) :37

182 Brandon Guggisberg (KIM) Won by Forfeit

195 Double Forfeit

220 Nicholas Bowen (KIM) Won by Forfeit

285 Ace Meyer (KIM) Won by Forfeit

KIMBALL AREA 36 SIBLEY EAST 24

106 Logan Steele (SE) Fall Jack Bollman (KIM) 2:57

113 Derek Steele (SE) Fall William Serbus (KIM) :21

120 Drayden Morton (SE) Dec. Gavin Winter (KIM) 8-3

126 Lucas Jurek (KIM) Maj. Dec. Riley Drexler (SE) 9-0

132 Alex Nelson (KIM) Fall Josh Sotelo (SE) 4:10

138 Lincoln Carpenter (SE) Dec. Cody Leither (KIM) 9-4

145 Logan Kuseske (KIM) Dec. Bryce Klancke (SE) 4-0

152 Double Forfeit

160 Austin Donnay (KIM) Fall Aaron Elseth (SE) 1:44

170 Ashton Hanan (KIM) Fall Ben Quast (SE) 4:27

182 Brandon Guggisberg (KIM) Won by Forfeit

195 Nicholas Bowen (KIM) Won by Forfeit

220 Omar Martinez (SE) Fall Ace Meyer (KIM) 4:25

285 Double Forfeit

KIMBALL AREA 34 TRINITY SCHOOL at RIVER RIDGE 26

106 David Gregory (TSRR) Fall Jack Bollman (KIM) 5:38

113 Zach Chen (TSRR) Fall William Serbus (KIM) 5:30

120 Gavin Winter (KIM) Dec. Thomas King (TSRR) 4-0

126 Lucas Jurek (KIM) Fall Joseph Howell (TSRR) 1:13

132 Alex Nelson (KIM) Dec. Jon DeMarais (TSRR) 5-1

138 Cody Leither (KIM) Dec. Kiru Adbebe (TSRR) 8-2

145 Logan Kuseske (KIM) Dec. Deaglan Maines (TSRR) 4-1

152 Tim Brewer (TSRR) Won by Forfeit

160 Austin Donnay (KIM) Fall Will Howell (TRSS) :04

170 Ashton Hanan (KIM) Won by Forfeit

182 Brandon Guggisberg (KIM) Maj. Dec. Thomas Nicklaus (TSRR) 10-2

195 Aidan Willard (TSRR) Dec. Nicholas Bowen (KIM) 7-0

220 Jack Michaud (TSRR) Fall Ace Meyer (KIM) 5:39

285 Double Forfeit

MAPLE RIVER 36 KIMBALL AREA 18

106 Double Forfeit

113 Jack Bollman (KIM) Fall Braxton Simon (MR) 1:45

120 Boden Simon (MR) Dec. Gavin Winter (KIM) 9-4

126 Trevor Pearson (MR) Maj. Dec. Lucas Jurek (KIM) 11-2

132 Ethan Evenson (MR) Dec. Alex Nelson (KIM) 3-1 OT

138 Cody Leither (KIM) Won by Forfeit

145 Logan Kuseske (KIM) Dec. Noah Ziegler (MR) 10-3

152 Quintan Tucker (MR) Won by Forfeit

160 Caden Ochsendorf (MR) Maj. Dec. Austin Donnay (KIM) 12-2

170 Wyatt Simon (MR) Dec. Ashton Hanan (KIM) 10-2

182 Nathan Trio (MR) Fall Brandon Guggisberg (KIM) :40

195 Double Forfeit

220 Nicholas Bowen (KIM) Dec. Eston Battles (MR) 3-1

285 Thayne Decker (MR) Fall Ace Meyer (KIM) 3:00

ALBANY 54 MILACA 15

(Granite Ridge Conference)

106 Owen Carlson (ALB) Fall Austin Linder (MFC) 1:27

113 Devin Hansen (ALB) Won by Forfeit

120 Dustin Schmitt (ALB) Fall Tanyon Black (MFC 4:53

126 Jack Schoenborn (MFC) Dec. Joseph Schmitt (ALB) 5-3

132 Peyton Krumrei (ALB) Fall Jack Nord (MFC) 3:14

138 William Mergen (ALB) Fall Caleb Sahlstrom (MFC) 5:02

145 Tate Hoffarth (ALB) Dec. Clay Anderson (MFC) 6-2

152 Declan Crumley (ALB) Fall Hunter Bockoven (MFC) 2:38

160 Hunter Tate (ALB) Fall Brant Mollet (MFC) 5:23

170 Peyton Linn (ALB) Dec. Ian Hanson (MFC) 7-3

182 Riley Rakotz (ALB) Maj. Dec. Colbee Zens (MFC) 10-1

195 Thomas Blattner (ALB) Dec. Logan Ash (MFC) 7-1

220 Bodee Zens (MFC) Fall Jacob Adrian (ALB) 2:27

285 Brody Ash (MFC) Fall Nic Bushman (ALB) :30

DASSEL COKATO/LITCHFIELD 52 EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS 15

106 Teagyn Ludwig (EVW) Dec. Andrew Joedeman (DC/L) 9-3

113 Victor Franco (DC/L) Won by Forfeit

120 Alex Joedeman (DC/L) Won by Forfeit

126 Monte Gillman (DC/L) Dec. Gavin Caron (EVW) 10-9

132 Eddie Simes (DC/L) Fall Conner Lincoln (EVW) :59

138 Jerry Simes (DC/L) Dec.Taylor Ludwig (EVW) 2-0

145 Gavin Mathies (EVW) over Shelby Fischer (DCL) (Dec 11-10)

152 Jude Link (DC/L) Won by Forfeit

160 Noah Halonen (DC/L) Maj. Dec. Sam Nistler (EVW) 11-2

170 Carter Mathies (EVW) Fall Bryce Penk (DC/L) 2:23

182 Will O’Brien (DC/L) Fall Sonnie DeHeer (EVW) 2:26

195 Beau Nelson (DC/L) Won by Forfeit

220 Jackson Martin (DC/L) Fall Armando Walker (EVW) 3:46

285 Austin Schlangen (EVW) Dec. Brendan Rokala (DC/L) 3-1

EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS 39 DELANO 35

106 Brayden Kramer (EVW) Won by Forfeit

113 Teagyn Ludwig (EVW) Dec. Cael Olson (DEL) 7-2

120 Treyce Ludwig (EVW) Won by Forfeit

126 Tyson Kroells (DEL) Fall Gavin Caron (EVW) 4:00

132 Conner Lincoln (EVW) Fall David Boecker (DEL) 3:02

138 Taylor Ludwig (EVW) Fall Jadin Vetruba (DEL) :48

145 Carson Tschudi (DEL) Fall Isaac Ortiz (EVW) :32

152 Clete Scherer (DEL) Fall Gavin Mathies (EVW) 5:06

160 Sam Nistler (EVW) Fall Devyn Sieben (DEL) 1:07

170 Carter Mathies (EVW) Fall Max Harder (DEL) 2:34

182 Eric Rasmussen (DEL) Dec. Sonnie DeHeer (EVW) 6-5

195 Easton Beniek (DEL) Fall Armando Walker (EVW) (3:33

220 Edward Hajas (DEL) Won by Forfeit

285 Matt Baker (DEL) Dec. Austin Schlangen (EVW) 2-0

KERKHOVEN-MURDOCK-SUNBURG 42 EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS 31

106 Chase Magaard (KMS) Dec. Teagyn Ludwig (EVW) 4-1

113 Coy Gunderson (KMS) Won by Forfeit

120 Tanner Wilts (KMS) Fall Treyce Ludwig (EVW) :29

126 Jett Olson (KMS) Dec. Gavin Caron (EVW) 7-4

132 Taylor Ludwig (EVW) Fall Hunter Wilts (KMS) 1:53

138 Conner Lincoln (EVW) Maj. Dec. Luke Froehlich (KMS) 12-4

145 Will Magaard (KMS) Won by Forfeit

152 Gavin Mathies (EVW) Fall Collin Johnson (KMS) 1:05

160 Sam Nistler (EVW) Fall Masyn Olson (KMS) 2:14

170 Carter Mathies (EVW) Dec. Brandon Kallstrom (KMS) 6-5

182 Rick Jones (KMS) Fall Sonnie DeHeer (EVW) 1:59

195 Marc Collins (KMS) Fall Armando Walker (EVW) 5:06

220 Brody Forsell (KMS) Won by Forfeit

285 Austin Schlangen (EVW) Fall Jason Jones (KMS) 1:54

HOLDINGFORD 41 CROSBY-IRONTON 27

(Section 7A Dual)

106 Drew Lange (HOLD) Dec. Dillion Barna (CI) 6-0

113 Evan Petron (HOLD) Fall William Erickson (CI) 3:57

120 Gabe Ridlon (Crosby-Ironton) over Cohl Clear (Holdingford) (Dec 7-0)

126 John Paul Fitzpatrick (CI) Fall Luke Bieniek (HOLD) :30

132 Double Forfeit

138 Wesley Kraemer (HOLD) Won by Forfeit

145 James Welle (HOLD) Fall Reginald Ross (CI) :49

152 Jake Klancher (CI) Fall Michael Miller (HOLD) 1:59

160 Chase Boeckman (HOLD) Fall Ben Smith (CI) :44

170 Tate Lange (HOLD) Dec. Michael Fitzpatrick (CI) 5-4

182 Maxwell Secord (HOLD) Tech Fall Sam Smith (CI) 18-3

195 Sam Harren (HOLD) Fall Hayden McGowan (CI) 5:09

220 Austin DeZeeuw (CI) Won by Forfeit

285 Kyle Blazek (CI) Fall Brandon Doll (HOLD) 5:54

HOLDINGFORD 51 WHAN 15

(Section 7A Dual)

106 Drew Lange (HOLD) Dec. Dawson McGee (WHAN) 10-4

113 Eli Johnson (WHAN) Fall Evan Petron (HOLD) 3:26

120 Callen Whitney (WHAN) Dec. Cohl Clear (HOLD) 8-5

126 Double Forfeit

132 Alex Hein (WHAN) Fall Luke Bieniek (HOLD) 3:24

138 Wesley Kraemer (HOLD) Fall Devin Johnson (WHAN) :43

145 James Welle (HOLD) Won by Forfeit

152 Michael Miller (HOLD) Fall Wesley Johnson (WHAN) :59

160 Chase Boeckman (HOLD) Fall Nathan Keiser (WHAN) 1:23

170 Tate Lange (HOLD) Won by Forfeit

182 Maxwell Secord (HOLD) Won by Forfeit

195 Sam Harren (HOLD) Fall Ficher Smith (WHAN) 1:38

220 Double Forfeit

285 Brandon Doll (HOLD) Fall Connor Andress (WHAN) :12

HOLDINGFORD “HUSKER” TRIANGULAR

HOLDINGFORD 60 STAPLES-MOTLEY 14

106 William Pilarski (HOLD) Fall Chase Mikel (STM) 1:27

113 Drew Lange (HOLD) Fall Jason Trantina (STM) 3:23

120 Cohl Clear (HOLD) Fall Levi Danilyuk (STM) 3:07

126 Luke Bieniek (HOLD) Fall Carson Johnson (STM) 2:19

132 Dustin Converse (STM) Won by Forfeit

138 Wesley Kraemer (HOLD) Won by Forfeit

145 Logen Weite (STMO) Dec. James Welle (HOLD) 10-6

152 Michael Miller (HOLD) Dec. Sam Jennissen (STM) 8-3

160 Owen Bjerga (STM) Fall Tate Lange (HOLD) 5:57

170 Lance Harren (HOLD) Fall Alex Giza (STM) 4:31

182 Gabe Urbanski (HOLD) Dec. Emmitt Winkels (STM) 6-4

195 Maxwell Secord (HOLD) Won by Forfeit

220 Sam Harren (HOLD) Won by Forfeit

285 Brandon Doll (HOLD) Fall Cole Winkels (STM) 2:12

HOLDINGFORD 69 ROCKFORD 12

106 William Pilarski (HOLD) Won by Forfeit

113 Drew Lange (HOLD) Fall Hunter Hannegrefs (ROC) :53

120 Cohl Clear (HOLD) Fall Parker McCracken (ROC) 1:19

126 Luke Bieniek (HOLD) Default William Graunke (ROC)

132 Harrison Brun (ROCK) Won by Forfeit

138 Wesley Kraemer (HOLD) Fall Evan Hubbs (ROC) 1:29

145 James Welle (HOLD) Won by Forfeit

152 Michael Miller (HOLD) Won by Forfeit

160 Chase Boeckman (HOLD) Fall Ryan Storlien (ROC) 3:59

170 Tate Lange (HOLD) Won by Forfeit

182 Gabe Urbanski (HOLD) Dec. Patrick Andry (ROC) 13-6

195 Maxwell Secord (HOLD) Fall Jacob Andrew (ROC) :59

220 Sam Harren (HOLD) Fall Joey Ryan (ROC) 1:50

285 Chase Evans (ROC) Fall Coltin Petron (HOLD) 2:42

ROYALTON-UPSALA 48 PIERZ 30

106 Michael Zimmerman (R/U) over Derek Stangl (PIE) 5-0

113 Jacob LeBlanc (PIE) Fall Bryce Binek (R/U) 3:41

120 Trevor Radunz (PIE) Fall Johnathon Bzdok (R/U) 1:58

126 Will Gorecki (R/U) Won by Forfeit

132 Brandon Funk (PIE) Won by Forfeit

138 Jacob Leibold (R/U) Won by Forfeit

145 Hunter Novitzki (R/U) Won by Forfeit

152 Christopher Borash (R/U) Won by Forfeit

160 Riley Hoskins (PIE) Fall Brayden Conrad (R/U) 3:40

170 Isaac Kasella (R/U) Won by Forfeit

182 Tanner Young (PIE) Fall Austin Wensmann (R/U) :57

195 Matthew Kasella (R/U) Dec. Brandon Schlegel (PIE) 8-6 OT

220 Gage Louden (R/U) Fall Daniel Hoffman (PIE) 1:14

285 Mason Novitzki (R/U) Won by Forfeit

CURRENT RATINGS:

FOLEY FALCONS No. 4AA

Levi Jacobson #113 No. 9AA

Logan Thorsten #145 No. 6AA

Isaiah Fitch #152 No. 8AA

Connor Thorsten #160 No. 6AA

Hunter Gorecki #195 No. 7AA

Elijah Novak #285 No. 4AA

BECKER BULLDOGS No. 7AA

Ethan Anderson #126 No. 9AA

Jake Nelson #132 No. 9AA

Lukas Paulson #138 No. 6AA

Caden Dewall #170 No. 6AA

Brayden Weber #220 No. 4AA

TECH TIGERS

Taylor Hugg #182 No. 7AAA

Isiah Green #220 No. 3AAA

Aaron Voigt #285 No. 9AAA

SAUK RAPIDS-RICE STORM

Jared Spohn #126 No. 8AAA

SARTELL-ST. STEPHEN SABRES

Spencer Johnson #113 No. 9AAA

KIMBALL AREA CUBS (LEAN AND MEAN)

Gavin Winter #120 No. 4A

Alex Nelson #132 No. 7A

Zach Holtz #152 No. 2A

Ashton Hanan #170 No. 6A

Carter Holtz #182 No. 6A

ROYALTON-UPSALA ROYALS (LEAN AND MEAN)

Jacob Leibold #138 No. 8A

Mason Novitzki #285 No. 7A

HOLDINGFORD HUSKERS

Tate Lange #160 No. 9A

Maxwell Secord #195 No. 10A

Sam Harren #220 No. 10A

EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS EAGLES

Taylor Ludwig #132 No. 10A

SECTION DUAL MEET SCHEDULES (TBA Seeding Meetings Monday Night)

(I will share more details on Tuesday AM)

Section 8AAA

Wednesday February 12th (Top 4 Seeds Host)

Sartell-St. Stephen vs. St. Cloud Tech (7:00)

Sauk Rapids-Rive vs. Bemidji (7:00)

Friday February 14th Final Four Sauk Rapids High School

Section 6AA

Thursday February 13th (Top Four Seeds Host)

February 14 Final Four At Zimmerman (5:00/7:00 )

(Becker, Albany, Rocori)

Section 7AA

Tuesday February 11th At Milaca (South Half)

Friday February 14th Final Four Procter

Section 4A

Friday February 14th At Howard Lake

5:00/6:30/8:00

(No. 2) Kimball @

(No. 4) Eden Valley-Watkins vs. Sibley East (No.5)

Section 5A (7:00)

Tuesday February 11th (Top four Seeds Host)

(No. 5) Paynesville vs. No. 4 Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg

Friday February 14th (Final Four Minnewaska High School (5:00/7:00)

Section 7A

Saturday February 15th At Royalton

(No. 1) Royalton/Upsala

(No. 4) Holdingford

FINAL CONFERENCE STANDINGS

CENTRAL LAKES CONFERENCE

Willmar Cardinals 7-0 12-6

St. Cloud Tech Tigers 5-2 9-4

Brainerd Warriors 5-2 15-9

Sartell-St. Stephen Sabres 4-3 11-6

Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm 3-4 10-10

Rocori Spartans 1-6 5-20

Fergus Falls Otters 0-7 1-16

GRANITE RIDGE CONFERENCE

Foley Falcons 6-0 36-1

Mora Mustangs 5-1 18-5

Albany Huskies 4-2

Little Falls Flyers 2-4 9-17

Milaca Wolves 2-4 No Response

Zimmerman Thunder 1-5 12-14

Pierz Pioneers 0-6 7-17

MISSISSIPPI 8 CONFERENCE

Becker Bulldogs 7-0 20-1

Princeton Tigers 5-2 No Response

Big Lake Hornets 5-2 9-9

St. Francis Saints 4-3 12-16

CBI Bluejackets 3-4 15-14

Chisago Lakes Wildcats 1-6 6-11

North Branch Vikings 0-7 No Response

CENTRAL MINNESOTA CONFERENCE

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa Jaguars 6-0 18-3

Kimball Area Cubs 5-1 22-5

Howard Lake/W/W Lakers 4-2 16-7

Royalton/Upsala Royals 2-4 12-12

Eden Valley Watkins Eagles 2-4 17-10

Paynesville Bulldogs 1-4 12-17

Holdingford Huskers 0- 5 12-10