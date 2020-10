The Cathedral Crusaders opened their 2020 campaign with a 3-0 win over Zimmerman Thursday night. Set scores were 25-22, 25-15, 25-16.

Kayla Sexton paced CHS with ten kills, while Faith Van Erp contributed 22 set assists.

ELSEWHERE:

VOLLEYBALL

Willmar 3, Apollo 0

Sartell 3, Alexandria 0

Moorhead 3, Rocori 0