Prep Sports Scoreboard- Tuesday, September 24th

The Annandale Cardinals downed Cathedral in straight sets in a volleyball match Tuesday night. The loss drops the Crusaders to 7-8 overall.

Set scores were 25-17, 25-15 and 25-11 in favor of Annandale.

Kaitlyn Voth led CHS with seven kills, while Kayla Sexton added six kills and Faith Van Erp contributed 19 set assists.

ELSEWHERE:

Boys Soccer

Sartell 2, Sauk Rapids-Rice 2

Cathedral 2, Little Falls 1

Willmar 4, Apollo 2

Girls Soccer

Alexandria 5, Sartell 1

Little Falls 2, Cathedral 1 (OT)

Brainerd 10, Rocori 0

Willmar 2, Apollo 2

Volleyball

Brainerd 3, Rocori 0

Sartell 3, Sauk Rapids-Rice 0

Annandale 3, Cathedral 0