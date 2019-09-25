Prep Sports Scoreboard- Tuesday, September 24th

The Annandale Cardinals downed Cathedral in straight sets in a volleyball match Tuesday night. The loss drops the Crusaders to 7-8 overall.

Set scores were 25-17, 25-15 and 25-11 in favor of Annandale.

Kaitlyn Voth led CHS with seven kills, while Kayla Sexton added six kills and Faith Van Erp contributed 19 set assists.

ELSEWHERE:

Boys Soccer
Sartell 2, Sauk Rapids-Rice 2
Cathedral 2, Little Falls 1
Willmar 4, Apollo 2

Girls Soccer
Alexandria 5, Sartell 1
Little Falls 2, Cathedral 1 (OT)
Brainerd 10, Rocori 0
Willmar 2, Apollo 2

Volleyball
Brainerd 3, Rocori 0
Sartell 3, Sauk Rapids-Rice 0
Annandale 3, Cathedral 0

