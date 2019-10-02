Prep Sports Scoreboard- Tuesday, October 1st
The Cathedral volleyball team needed five sets to prevail over Milaca Tuesday night. Set scores were 29-27, 20-25, 17-25, 25-19 and 15-4.
Kayla Sexton notched 15 kills, four aces, three blocks and 14 digs for the Crusaders, while Kaitlyn Voth added ten kills and nine blocks.
The Crusaders are now 6-1 in Granite Ridge Conference play and will host Albany Thursday night.
ELSEWHERE:
Volleyball
Willmar 3, Sauk Rapids-Rice 2
Rocori 3, Fergus Falls 1
Brainerd 3, Tech 0
Alexandria 3, Apollo 0
Hutchinson 3, Sartell 1
Boys Soccer
Sauk Rapids-Rice 3, Willmar 1
Zimmerman 2, St. John’s Prep 0
Minnewaska 1, Cathedral 1
Apollo 2, Alexandria 0
Rocori 11, Fergus Falls 0
Brainerd 1, Tech 0
Girls Soccer
Sauk Rapids-Rice 2, Willmar 0
St. Francis 1, Sartell 0
Alexandria 4, Apollo 0
Brainerd 1, Tech 0
Zimmerman 4, St. John’s Prep 0