Prep Sports Scoreboard- Tuesday, October 1st

The Cathedral volleyball team needed five sets to prevail over Milaca Tuesday night. Set scores were 29-27, 20-25, 17-25, 25-19 and 15-4.

Kayla Sexton notched 15 kills, four aces, three blocks and 14 digs for the Crusaders, while Kaitlyn Voth added ten kills and nine blocks.

The Crusaders are now 6-1 in Granite Ridge Conference play and will host Albany Thursday night.

ELSEWHERE:

Volleyball

Willmar 3, Sauk Rapids-Rice 2

Rocori 3, Fergus Falls 1

Brainerd 3, Tech 0

Alexandria 3, Apollo 0

Hutchinson 3, Sartell 1

Boys Soccer

Sauk Rapids-Rice 3, Willmar 1

Zimmerman 2, St. John’s Prep 0

Minnewaska 1, Cathedral 1

Apollo 2, Alexandria 0

Rocori 11, Fergus Falls 0

Brainerd 1, Tech 0

Girls Soccer

Sauk Rapids-Rice 2, Willmar 0

St. Francis 1, Sartell 0

Alexandria 4, Apollo 0

Brainerd 1, Tech 0

Zimmerman 4, St. John’s Prep 0