Prep Sports Scoreboard- Tuesday, December 11th
The Cathedral Crusader boys hockey team beat Alexandria 3-2 in a key Section 6A showdown Tuesday night at the MAC. Cathedral is now 6-0 on the season, while Alexandria falls to 4-1.
Nolan Widman got CHS on the board at 7:54 of the opening period, assisted by Jon Bell. Cathedral made it 2-0 at 10:22 of the second period on Nate Martin's goal before the Cardinals responded with a Ben Doherty goal just nine seconds later.
Doherty scored again for Alexandria at 13:02 of the period to tie the game at two, and the two teams played a scoreless third period. Nate Warner scored the game-winner at 6:18 of the extra period to give the Crusaders the win.
ELSEWHERE:
Girls Basketball
Rocori 46, Dassel-Cokato 39
Fergus Falls 63, Sartell 45
Buffalo 79, Tech 51
Waconia 74, Sauk Rapids-Rice 28
Cathedral 81, Mora 62
Boys Basketball
Apollo 71, Alexandria 58
Brainerd 81, Rocori 44
Fergus Falls 62 Sauk Rapids-Rice 52
Tech 60, Willmar 59
Boys Hockey
Sartell 4, Hutchinson 1
Cathedral 3, Alexandria 2 (OT)
STMA 3, St. Cloud 2 (OT)
Monticello 6, Sauk Rapids-Rice 2
Girls Hockey
Alexandria 4, River Lakes 0
Brainerd 5, Storm N Sabres 1
Ice Breakers 6, Northern Lakes 0