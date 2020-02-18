Prep Sports Schedule- Tuesday, February 18th, 2020

The Apollo Eagles are set to visit Sauk Rapids-Rice High School for a girls/boys basketball doubleheader Tuesday night. Both games can be heard on AM 1240/FM 95.3 WJON.

The Apollo (1-20) girls basketball team will take on the Storm (5-17) at 6 p.m. The Storm took the first matchup between the two teams by a 55-45 score on January 7th at Apollo.

Following the girls' game, the Eagles (15-6) boys' team will take on SRR (8-13). The Eagles took round one of the rivalry 70-65 on January 9th.

Boys Hockey

(Section 8AA Tournament)

Rogers @ St. Cloud 7 PM

(Section 6A Tournament)

Prairie Centre @ Cathedral 5 PM

Fergus Falls @ Rocori 7 PM

Sartell @ Little Falls 7 PM

(Section 5A Tournament)

Mora @ Sauk Rapids-Rice 7 PM

Boys Basketball

Rocori @ Willmar 6 PM

Alexandria @ Sartell 7 PM

Fergus Falls @ Tech 7 PM

Maple Lake @ Cathedral 7:15 PM

Girls Basketball

Sartell @ Alexandria 7:15 PM

Rocori @ Willmar 7:15 PM

Tech @ Fergus Falls 7:15 PM

Cathedral @ Zimmerman 7:15 PM