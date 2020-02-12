Section 6A Hockey Seeds Announced
The Cathedral Crusaders are the top seed in the upcoming Section 6A boys hockey tournament. The Crusaders are currently 20-2-1 with two games left on the schedule.
The Crusaders will host the winner of #8 Breckenridge/Wahpaton and #9 Prairie Centre on Tuesday, February 18th at the MAC.
FULL BRACKET
Saturday, February 15th
#9 Prairie Centre @ #8 Breckenridge 7 PM
#10 Wadena-Deer Creek @ #7 Morris/Benson Area
Tuesday, February 18th
Winner of #8/#9 @ #1 Cathedral 5 PM
#5 Fergus Falls @ #4 Rocori 7 PM
Winner of #7/#10 @ #2 Alexandria 7 PM
#6 Sartell @ #3 Little Falls 7 PM
Saturday, February 22nd
Semifinal #1 4 PM @ MAC St. Cloud
Semifinal #2 7 PM @ MAC St. Cloud
Thursday, February 27th
Final 7 PM @ MAC St. Cloud