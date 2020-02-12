Section 6A Hockey Seeds Announced

The Cathedral Crusaders are the top seed in the upcoming Section 6A boys hockey tournament. The Crusaders are currently 20-2-1 with two games left on the schedule.

The Crusaders will host the winner of #8 Breckenridge/Wahpaton and #9 Prairie Centre on Tuesday, February 18th at the MAC.

FULL BRACKET

Saturday, February 15th

#9 Prairie Centre @ #8 Breckenridge 7 PM

#10 Wadena-Deer Creek @ #7 Morris/Benson Area

Tuesday, February 18th

Winner of #8/#9 @ #1 Cathedral 5 PM

#5 Fergus Falls @ #4 Rocori 7 PM

Winner of #7/#10 @ #2 Alexandria 7 PM

#6 Sartell @ #3 Little Falls 7 PM

Saturday, February 22nd

Semifinal #1 4 PM @ MAC St. Cloud

Semifinal #2 7 PM @ MAC St. Cloud

Thursday, February 27th

Final 7 PM @ MAC St. Cloud