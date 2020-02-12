Section 6A Hockey Seeds Announced

PHOTO: Dave Overlund

The Cathedral Crusaders are the top seed in the upcoming Section 6A boys hockey tournament. The Crusaders are currently 20-2-1 with two games left on the schedule.

The Crusaders will host the winner of #8 Breckenridge/Wahpaton and #9 Prairie Centre on Tuesday, February 18th at the MAC.

FULL BRACKET

Saturday, February 15th 
#9 Prairie Centre @ #8 Breckenridge 7 PM
#10 Wadena-Deer Creek @ #7 Morris/Benson Area

Tuesday, February 18th 
Winner of #8/#9 @ #1 Cathedral 5 PM
#5 Fergus Falls @ #4 Rocori 7 PM
Winner of #7/#10 @ #2 Alexandria 7 PM
#6 Sartell @ #3 Little Falls 7 PM

Saturday, February 22nd 
Semifinal #1 4 PM @ MAC St. Cloud
Semifinal #2 7 PM @ MAC St. Cloud

Thursday, February 27th 
Final 7 PM @ MAC St. Cloud

Categories: Cathedral Sports, high school sports, ROCORI Sports, Sartell-St. Stephen Sports, Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top