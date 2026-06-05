Saint John’s Prep junior Margaret Duffy captured her 4th state title Thursday. Margaret won the 3200 meter race at the MSHSL track and field meet at St. Michael-Albertville High School. Margaret won the 3200 with a time of 10.49.48.

Photo courtesy of Jill Pauly Photo courtesy of Jill Pauly loading...

Past Titles

Duffy won the Class A 3200m state championship title in 2025, she won the state cross country Class A title in November of 2025, and she was part of the Saint John’s Prep 2024 state championship 4x800 relay team.

Photo courtesy of Jill Pauly Photo courtesy of Jill Pauly loading...

What's Next

Margaret runs again tonight at 5:25pm in the 1600m race with teammate Claudia Ruzanic. Claudia is sophomore at St. John's Prep.