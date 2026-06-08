The state boys and girls golf tournaments are taking place this week on Tuesday and Wednesday. The Class A tournament will take place at Peeble Creek Golf Club in Becker, Class AA will be played the Ridges at Sand Creek in Jordan and Class AAA will take place at Bunker Hill Golf Club in Coon Rapids.

Class 3A

Class AAA Central Minnesota qualifiers include Jamison Schmitz of Sartell-St. Stephen on the boys side and Jenna Owen of ROCORI.

Class 2A

The Cathedral boys team and Albany girls team will play in the Class AA competition in Jordan along with numerous double A qualifiers from the Area. The area individual qualifiers include; Isabelle Dingmann of Annandale, Izzie Van Beck of Melrose, Payton Roeske of Paynesville and Imagine Hines of Little Falls on the girls side. Individual Class AA boys qualifiers include; Evan Hinnekamp of Annandale, Blake Silbernick of Albany, Nathan Cekalla of Pierz, Peyton Carr of Little Falls and Reid Spychala of ROCORI.

Photo courtesy of Josh Zwilling Photo courtesy of Josh Zwilling loading...

Local Teams in it

The Albany girls team competing include; Ava Lehner, Brielle Hadler, Joy Bubna, Katelyn Hoff, Kendall Stuewe, and Maddalyn Austin. The Cathedral boys team participating include; Andrew Shuver, Bo Schmidt, Brady Andvik, Griffin Sturm, Luke Herker and Nathan Shuver.