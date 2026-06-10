The first round of the boys and girls golf tournaments took place in all 3 classes Tuesday. In Class 2A the Albany girls team is in 6th place after the first round with a score of 338. Detroit Lakes leads with a scored of 310. The Cathedral boys team is in 6th place with a round one total of 307. Southwest Christian leads with a score of 285. The Class 2A tournament is being played at the Ridges at Sand Creek in Jordan.

photo courtesy of Bruce Thompson photo courtesy of Bruce Thompson loading...

Class 3A

Individually in Class 3A boys; Jameson Schmitz of Sartell-St. Stephen shot a 74 in the first round at Bunker Hills in Coon Rapids. He's tied for 26th place, 8 shots behind the leader. In Class 3A girls; Jenna Owen of ROCORI shot an 80 yesterday. She is tied for 30th place.

Photo courtesy of Josh Zwilling Photo courtesy of Josh Zwilling loading...

Boys AA

Individually in Class 2A boys; Blake Silbernick of Albany and Peyton Carr of Little Falls are tied for 4th place after shooting a 71. Brady Andvik of Cathedral is in 23rd place after shooting a 75, Bo Schmidt of Cathedral shot a 76 and is in 32nd place. Griffin Sturm and Luke Herker of Cathedral each shot a 78, Andrew Schuver of Cathedral shot a 79, Nathan Schuver of Cathedral shot an 83, Reid Spychala of ROCORI shot an 84, and Evan Hinnekamp of Annandale shot a 91.

Girls AA

Individually in Class 2A girls; Katelyn Hoff of Albany is tied for the lead after shooting a 73. Imagine Hines of Little Falls shot a 79, Izzie Van Beck of Melrose shot an 80. Brielle Hadler of Albany shot an 82, Peyton Roeske of Paynesville shot an 86, Kendall Stueve of Albany shot an 88, Isabelle Dingmann of Annandale shot an 89, Joy Bubna of Albany shot a 95 and Ava Lehner of Albany shot a 98.