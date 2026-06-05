The ROCORI Spartans and Cathedral Crusaders are each headed to their respective state baseball tournaments after wins in the section playoffs on Thursday, June 4th.

SECTION 8AAA

The ROCORI Spartans beat the Willmar Cardinals 4-1 on Thursday to capture their eleventh state tournament appearance in school history. The Spartans had previously lost to the Cardinals twice during the regular season.

Max Fredin tossed a complete game for the Spartans and allowed just a single unearned run on five hits and two walks while striking out one Willmar batter. At the plate, Fredin had three runs batted in to pace the ROCORI offense.

The Spartans will play in the Class AAA state tourney, which begins on Thursday. The Class AAA tournament is played in Chaska and the seedings for the tourney will be announced on Saturday morning.

SECTION 6AA

In Section 6AA, the Cathedral Crusaders topped Foley 2-1 to advance to the Class AA state tournament.

Jake Murphy came through with a bases-loaded single in the bottom of the eighth inning to give Cathedral the lead and finished with two hits. Jacob Oliver provided the Crusaders' other RBI in the victory.

Henry Schloe and Murphy combined to strike out 11 batters on the hill for Cathedral.

The Crusaders will play in the opening round of the Class AA tournament on Thursday at Dick Putz Field.