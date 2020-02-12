St. Cloud Gets Home Ice In First Round Of Section 8AA Bracket
The St. Cloud boys hockey team is the #4 seed in the upcoming Section 8AA boys hockey tournament. St. Cloud will host Rogers Tuesday night at the MAC.
St. Cloud finished the regular season as champions of the Central Lakes Conference with a record of 15-9-1.
BRACKET:
Tuesday, February 18th
#8 Bemidji @ #1 Moorhead 7 PM
#5 Rogers @ #4 St. Cloud 7:30 PM
#7 Buffalo @ #2 St. Michael/Albertville 7 PM
#6 Brainerd @ #3 Roseau 7 PM
Saturday, February 22nd
Moorhead/Bemidji winner vs St. Cloud/Rogers winner
At High Seed
STMA/Buffalo winner vs Brainerd/Roseau winner
At High Seed
Wednesday, February 26th
Final @ Neutral Site TBD