Prep Sports Schedule- Thursday, September 26th
The Central Lakes Conference-leading Tech Tiger boys soccer team will host Sauk Rapids-Rice Thursday night at Tech High School. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
The Tigers lead the CLC with a 6-0-1 conference record (8-1-1 overall), while the Storm check in at 2-6-1 in conference play (6-6-1 overall).
ELSEWHERE:
Girls Soccer
Tech @ Sauk Rapids-Rice 5 PM
Willmar @ Sartell 5 PM
Apollo @ Brainerd 7 PM
Boys Soccer
Sartell @ Willmar 5 PM
Central MN Christian @ Rocori 5:30 PM
Brainerd @ Apollo 7 PM
Melrose @ Cathedral 7 PM
Volleyball
Alexandria @ Rocori
Brainerd @ Apollo
Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Tech
Sartell @ Willmar
Foley @ Cathedral