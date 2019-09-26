Prep Sports Schedule- Thursday, September 26th

The Central Lakes Conference-leading Tech Tiger boys soccer team will host Sauk Rapids-Rice Thursday night at Tech High School. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

The Tigers lead the CLC with a 6-0-1 conference record (8-1-1 overall), while the Storm check in at 2-6-1 in conference play (6-6-1 overall).

ELSEWHERE:

Girls Soccer

Tech @ Sauk Rapids-Rice 5 PM

Willmar @ Sartell 5 PM

Apollo @ Brainerd 7 PM

Boys Soccer

Sartell @ Willmar 5 PM

Central MN Christian @ Rocori 5:30 PM

Brainerd @ Apollo 7 PM

Melrose @ Cathedral 7 PM

Volleyball

Alexandria @ Rocori

Brainerd @ Apollo

Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Tech

Sartell @ Willmar

Foley @ Cathedral