Prep Sports Schedule- Thursday, September 12th
Tech and Apollo will meet in both boys and girls soccer Thursday night. The boys teams will play at the new Tech High School, while the girls play at Michie Field.
Both matches are slated for 7 p.m. start times.
ELSEWHERE:
Boys Soccer
Cathedral @ Minnewaska 6:30 PM
Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Alexandria 7 PM
Sartell @ Fergus Falls 7 PM
Girls Soccer
Fergus Falls @ Sartell 5 PM
Alexandria @ Sauk Rapids-Rice 5:30 PM
Volleyball
Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Fergus Falls
Sartell @ Apollo
Rocori @ Tech
Cathedral @ Little Falls 7:15