Prep Sports Schedule- Thursday, January 30th

The Tech girls basketball team will look to continue its recent success when they travel to Brainerd for a game with the Warriors. The Tigers have won three of their last four games heading into Thursday.

The Tigers are 5-13 overall and 4-8 in the Central Lakes Conference, while Brainerd is 7-10 overall and 7-4 in the CLC.

ELSEWHERE:



Girls Basketball

Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Rocori 7:15 PM

Sartell @ Apollo 7:15 PM

Mora @ Cathedral 7:15 PM

Boys Basketball

Brainerd @ Sauk Rapids-Rice 7:15 PM

Alexandria @ Tech 7:15 PM

Boys Hockey

St. Cloud @ Alexandria 7:15 PM

Fergus Falls @ River Lakes 7:15 PM

Cathedral @ Monticello 7:15 PM

Girls Hockey

St. Cloud @ Alexandria 5:15 PM

Fergus Falls @ River Lakes 7:15 PM

North Wright County @ Sartell/Sauk Rapids 7:15 PM