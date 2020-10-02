Prep Soccer Scoreboard – Thursday, October 1st
It was a rough day for Central Minnesota high school soccer teams playing against outstate foes Thursday. The local teams were outscored 32-0 in Thursday's matchups.
The exception to the rule occurred in a matchup of local rivals Tech and Apollo, who played to a 3-3 draw.
SCORES:
BOYS SOCCER
Zimmerman 2, St. John’s Prep 0
Moorhead 4, Sartell 0
Willmar 4, Sauk Rapids-Rice 0
Bemidji 5, ROCORI 0
Tech 3, Apollo 3
FRIDAY
Cathedral @ Minnewaska 6:30 PM
GIRLS SOCCER
Zimmerman 6, St. John’s Prep 0
Bemidji 10, Rocori 0
Willmar 1, Sauk Rapids-Rice 0
FRIDAY
Sartell @ Moorhead 7 PM