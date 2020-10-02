Prep Soccer Scoreboard – Thursday, October 1st

It was a rough day for Central Minnesota high school soccer teams playing against outstate foes Thursday. The local teams were outscored 32-0 in Thursday's matchups.

The exception to the rule occurred in a matchup of local rivals Tech and Apollo, who played to a 3-3 draw.

SCORES:

BOYS SOCCER

Zimmerman 2, St. John’s Prep 0

Moorhead 4, Sartell 0

Willmar 4, Sauk Rapids-Rice 0

Bemidji 5, ROCORI 0

Tech 3, Apollo 3

FRIDAY

Cathedral @ Minnewaska 6:30 PM

GIRLS SOCCER

Zimmerman 6, St. John’s Prep 0

Bemidji 10, Rocori 0

Willmar 1, Sauk Rapids-Rice 0

FRIDAY

Sartell @ Moorhead 7 PM