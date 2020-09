The Apollo Eagles will take on rival Sartell Thursday evening in Sartell. Kickoff is set for 5 p.m.

The Eagles are 3-2-0 overall this season, while the Sabres check in at 2-1-1 overall.

ELSEWHERE

Boys Soccer

Apollo @ Sartell 5 PM

Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Rocori 5:30 PM

Tech @ Fergus Falls 7 PM

Girls Soccer

Rocori @ Sauk Rapids-Rice 5 PM

Cathedral @ St. John’s Prep 5 PM

Sartell @ Apollo 7 PM

Fergus Falls @ Tech 7 PM