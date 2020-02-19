Prep Basketball Scoreboard- Tuesday, February 18th

The Sartell boys basketball team beat Alexandria 76-69 in two overtimes Tuesday night. Gus Gunderson led the Sabres with 21 points in the win.

The victory improves Sartell to 14-8 overall and 9-4 in the Central Lakes Conference. The Sabres will play at Apollo on Thursday night in another key conference battle.

ELSEWHERE:

Boys Basketball

Apollo 79, Sauk Rapids-Rice 71

Willmar 81, Rocori 77 (OT)

Fergus Falls 52, Tech 50

Cathedral 58, Maple Lake 43

Girls Basketball

Sauk Rapids-Rice 65, Apollo 42

Fergus Falls 78, Tech 41

Alexandria 51, Sartell 28

Willmar 81, Rocori 77

Zimmerman 70, Cathedral 69