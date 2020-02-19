Prep Basketball Scoreboard- Tuesday, February 18th
The Sartell boys basketball team beat Alexandria 76-69 in two overtimes Tuesday night. Gus Gunderson led the Sabres with 21 points in the win.
The victory improves Sartell to 14-8 overall and 9-4 in the Central Lakes Conference. The Sabres will play at Apollo on Thursday night in another key conference battle.
ELSEWHERE:
Boys Basketball
Apollo 79, Sauk Rapids-Rice 71
Willmar 81, Rocori 77 (OT)
Fergus Falls 52, Tech 50
Cathedral 58, Maple Lake 43
Girls Basketball
Sauk Rapids-Rice 65, Apollo 42
Fergus Falls 78, Tech 41
Alexandria 51, Sartell 28
Willmar 81, Rocori 77
Zimmerman 70, Cathedral 69