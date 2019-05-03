Prep Baseball/Softball and Lacrosse Results
Baseball
Cathedral 4, Foley 2
Willmar 9, Tech 1
Brainerd 4, Sartell-St. Stephen 3
Sartell-St. Stephen 9, Brainerd 5
Albany 10, Becker 2
Royalton 17, St. John's Prep 2
Softball
Willmar 1, Tech 0
Rocori 9, Apollo 1
Rocori 12, Apollo 0
Cathedral 13, Mora 1 (5 innings) (Megan Voit had 2 hits including a 3-run home run)
Sartell-St. Stephen 11, Alexandria 5
Sauk Rapids-Rice 7, Fergus Falls 6
Sauk Rapids-Rice 13, Fergus Falls 1
Foley 19, Zimmerman 3
Zimmerman 12, Foley 2
Albany 19, Milaca 9
Girls Lacrosse
Monticello 8, Tech 5
Chisago Lakes 11, Sauk Rapids-Rice 8
Rogers 20, Rocori 7
Boys Lacrosse
Monticello 6, Tech 4