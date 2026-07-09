A former ROCORI standout will be the first member of the St. Cloud Rox to have his number retired next week.

BARTH HOLDS MANY ROX RECORDS

Former Spartan and Augustana Viking Jordan Barth will have his #1 jersey retired in a ceremony at Joe Faber Field on Monday, July 13th before St. Cloud's game against the Minnesota Mud Puppies.

Barth played for the St. Cloud Rox from 2019-2021. In 176 games, Barth hit .307 with 11 home runs and 118 runs batted in. He holds the team records for career hits (99), doubles (25), total bases (144), extra base hits (32) and games played (73).

photo courtesy of stcloudrox.com photo courtesy of stcloudrox.com

WHERE ARE THEY NOW: JORDAN BARTH

Following his seasons in St. Cloud, Barth went on to play in the Pioneer League with the Billings Mustangs for one season before joining the American Association's Sioux Falls Canaries from 2023-2025.

This season, Barth is playing 'Banana Ball' with the Texas Tailgaters. In 39 games the 27-year-old is batting an impressive .388 on the season with a gaudy 1.049 OPS and 24 runs batted in.

Jordan Barth/Texas Tailgaters Jordan Barth/Texas Tailgaters

JORDAN BARTH JERSEY RETIREMENT

Monday's ceremony at Joe Faber Field will include $1 hot dogs while supplies last along with a Jordan Barth Special Edition poster giveaway for the first 500 fans.

The Rox currently boast the best record in the Northwoods League at 28-14 overall. The NWL All Star Game took place on Wednesday night, with the All Star break concluding when the Rox play at Willmar on Friday night.

Rox baseball can be heard all season long on AM 1390 and FM 93.9 Granite City Sports.