The St. Cloud Rox beat the Mankato MoonDogs 8-4 Monday night to complete a two-game sweep at ISG Field. The Rox enter the All Star break with a Northwoods League-best 28 wins and a 28-14 record.

The Rox scored three runs in the top of the second inning to take an early lead. Carter Jorissen got St. Cloud on the board with an RBI single, Dylan Westbrook's RBI single made the score 2-0, then Jorissen stole home to give his team a 3-0 lead.

St. Cloud added a run in the top of the third inning for a 4-0 lead before the MoonDogs scored three in the bottom of the fifth to make it a one-run game.

The Rox pulled away with a three-run sixth inning to take a 7-3 lead. Tanner Recchio plated a pair of runs with a single to center field and Brett White made the score 8-3 with a sacrifice fly.

The Rox enter the All Star break on a three-game winning streak that sees them at 4-2 on the second half of the season. The team returns to action on Friday, July 10th with a game at Willmar, while their next home game is set for Monday, July 13th against the Minnesota Mud Puppies.

Rox baseball can be heard all season long on AM 1390 and FM 93.9 Granite City Sports.