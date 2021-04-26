Prep Baseball Update

Dave Overlund

I will bring to you game summaries of the following teams: Rocori Spartans, St. Cloud Tech Tigers, Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm, Sartell-St. Stephen Sabres and St. Cloud Apollo Eagles of the Central Lakes Conference. St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders, Albany Huskies, Foley Lumberjacks of the Granite Ridge Conference, the Becker Bulldogs of the Mississippi 8 Conference. Eden Valley-Watkins Eagles, Royalton Royals, Kimball Area Cubs, Paynesville Bulldogs and Holdingford Huskers of the Central Mn. Conference

BECKER BULLDOGS 10 BIG LAKE HORNETS 8

(Thursday April 22nd@ Becker) Mississippi 8 Conference

The Bulldogs defeated their big rivals the Hornets, as they collected eight timely hits. Their starting pitcher Will Thorn, threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up two hits, seven runs, six walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Bennett Tatge threw 3 2/3 innings in relief, to earn the win. He gave up five his, one run and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Bulldogs were led on offense by Gavin Swanson, he went 1 for 3 for 2 RBI’s, he had a stolen base, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Nick Berglund went 1 for 3 for 2 RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Kenny Foster-Jones went 1 for 2 for a RBI, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Matthew Huffman went

1 for 2 for a RBI and he earned a a pair of walks. Bennet Tatge went 2 for 3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Mitchell Louden had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Nolan Murphy went 1 for 4 and he scored a run. Lucas Eigen went 1 for 4 and he scored a run and Will Thorn was credited with 3 RBI’s, he earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch. Carson Makarrel scored a run and Jack Steiskal had a stolen base.

The Hornets starting pitcher Samson Schlegel threw three innings, he gave up seven hits, nine runs, three walks and he recorded a strikeout. Daniel Chmielewski threw 2/3 of an inning, he issued a pair of walks and gave up a run. No. #8 threw 2 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up one hit.

The Hornets were led by Mitch Spanier went 2 for 4 with a double for 3 RBI’s and John Hunt went 3 for 4 for a RBI, he had a walk, two stolen bases and he scored a pair of runs. Will Boeckman went 1 for 3, with a walk and he scored a run and Sam Hamberg went 1 for 3 for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch. Zac Robeck was credited with a RBI, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Brandon Stern earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch twice and he scored a run. Aaron Schiller was credited with a RBI and he had a walk.

SARTELL SABRES 16 ROCORI SPARTANS 5

(Thursday April 22nd @ Cold Spring) Central Lakes Conference

The Sabres defeated their CLC rivals the Spartans, they collected 21 hits, including a pair of doubles. Chase Heying started on the mound, he threw 4 1/3 innings to earn the win. He scattered eight hits, issued three walks, gave up five runs and he recorded five strikeouts. Steven Brinkerhoff threw 1 2/3 innings in relief, he recorded a pair of strikeouts.

The Sabres offense was led by Jack Greenlund, he went 3 for 4 with a double for two RBI’s, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Charlie Kent went 3 for 4 for 3 RBI’s, he had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Jacob Merrill went 3 for 5 for a RBI and he scored three runs. Tyler Gentile went 2 for 3 with a double for a RBI, he had a walk and he scored three runs. Austin Hendricks went 2 for 3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he earned a walk, had a pair of stolen bases and he scored two runs. Steve Brinkerhof went 4 for 4 for 3 RBI’s, with two stolen bases and he scored three runs. Kalen Lewis went 2 for 4 for a RBI and Blake Haus went 1 for 5 for a RBI. Andrew Ambrosier went 1 for 4 for a RBI, Carson Gross had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Billy Vogt earned a walk.

The Spartans starting pitcher, Brady Linn threw three innings, he gave up eleven hits, nine runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Cam Miller threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Nick Howen threw 1 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up three hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded a strikeout.

The Spartans offense was led by Connor Clark, he went 2 for 2 with a triple for a RBI and he scored a run. Brady Linn went 1 for 1 with a home run and a pair of walks. Carter Thelen went 1 for 2 for a RBI and he scored a run and Jack Spanier was credited with a RBI and he earned a walk. Petyon Randall went 1 for 2 and he scored a run and Luke Humbert went 1 for 2 and he scored a run. Brady Blattner went 1 for 3, Tanner Rausch went 1 for 2 and Henry Theis was hit by a pitch.

WILLMAR CARDINALS 13 SAUK RAPIDS-RICE STORM 3 (5 Innings)

(Thursday April 22nd @ Willmar) Central Lakes Conference

The Cardinals defeated their CLC rivals with seventeen hits, including a triple and three doubles. They got good pitching performances from Andrew Baumgart, their starter, he threw four innings, he gave up five hits, three runs, thee walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Sam Ettermann closed it out with one inning of relief, he issued a pair of walks.

The Cardinals were led on offense by Jett Salonek, he went 2 for 3 with a double for 3 RBI’s. Sam Ettermann went 3 for 4 for 2 RBI’s and he scored a pair of runs. Cayden Hansen went 2 for 2 for 2 RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Alex Schramm went 2 for 3 with a double for 3 RBI’s and Andrew Baumgart went 2 for 3 with a triple for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Hunter Magnuson went 4 for 4, he scored three runs and Chase Derksen went 1 for 3 and he scored a run.

The Storm’s starting pitcher Landon Lanser threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up nine hits, eight runs, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Brandon Bokelman threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up five hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeouts. Owen Arndt gave up three hits and two runs.

The Storm’s offense was led by Terrance Moody, he went 2 for 2 with a home run, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Connor Hemker went 2 for 3 for a RBI and Caleb Neaser was credited with a RBI and he earned a walk. Dane Dingman went 1 for 3 and Alex Harrin, Brandon Bokelman and Noah Jensen all earned a walk.

BEMIDJI LUMBERJACKS 16 ST. CLOUD TECH TIGERS 0 (5 Innings)

(Thursday April 22nd @ Bemidji) Central Lakes Conference

The Lumberjacks put on a hitting clinic to defeated their CLC rivals the Tigers. They collected fifteen hits, including two home runs, a triple and six doubles to give their pitcher a great deal of support. Aaron Heger started on the mound, he threw a complete game, he gave up six hits, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Lumberjacks offense was led by by Aaron Heger went 3 for 3 with two home runs and a double for 6 RBI’s. Brandon Lussier went 1 for 3 with a double for 4 RBI’s and he scored three runs. Isaiah Biehn went 3 for 3 with a triple and a double for a RBI and he scored three runs. JD Kondos went 2 for 3 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs.Parker Mistic went 2 for 2 with a double for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Ben Carradi went 2 for 4 with a double and he scored a run and Grant Declusin went 1 for 3 and he scored a run. Ethan Biehn went 1 for 2, he earned a walk and he scored two runs.

The Tiger starting pitcher Brady Kenning, threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up ten hits, twelve runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Andrew Johnson threw 1 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up five hits, four runs and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Tigers offense was led by Lincoln Benson, he went 2 for 2 with a double and Brady Kenning went 2 for 3 with a stolen base. Jaden Mendel and Jonathon Eiynck both went 1 for 1 and Matthew Friesen earned a walk and he had a stolen base.

ACGC FALCONS 10 ROYALTON ROYALS 0 (6 Innings)

(Thursday April 22nd @ ACGC/Game #1) Central Mn. Conference

The Falcons defeated CMC foe the Royals, they collected seven hits, including a home run, a triple and a pair of doubles to give their pitcher good support. Josh Kingery, the Falcons big right hander, started on the mound. He threw six innings to earn the win, he gave up just three hits and he recorded twelve strikeouts.

The Falcons offense was led by Josh Kingery, he went 2 for 4 with a home run and a triple for 3 RBI’s and he scored four runs. Logan Straumann went 2 for 3 with a double for 2 RBI’s and a stolen base. Zach Bagley went 2 for 3 with a double, two stolen bases and he scored a pair of runs. Jack Peterson had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Mason Hiltner went 1 for 3 and he scored a run. Keegan Kessler-Gross earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run, Hunter Bjur earned a walk and he scored a run and Malcolm Ludwig scored a run.

The Royals starting pitcher Brady Petron threw five innings, he gave up four hits, five runs, four walks and he recorded nine strikeouts. Blake Albright threw 1/3 of an inning in relief, he gave up three hits and five runs.

The offense was led by Brady Petron, he went 2 for 3 with a double and a stolen base. Jacob Leibold, he went 1 for 3 and Drew Yourczek had a stolen base.

ROYALTON ROYALS 15 ACGC FALCONS 0 (5 Innings)

(Thursdays April 22nd @ ACGC/Game #2) Central Mn. Conference

The Royals had a very good second game of the double header, they collected thirteen hits, including a triple and a double. Carter Petron started on the mound for the Royals, he threw a five inning complete game. He gave up just four hits and he recorded nine strikeouts.

The Royals were led on offense by Tyler Swenson, he went 2 for 3 for 2 RBI’s and he scored a pair of runs. Brady Petron went 1 for 2 with a double for 2 RBI’s, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. S. Suska went 2 for 4 with a triple and a double for 2 RBI’s and he scored a run. Bryson Brezinka went 1 for 3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Z. Cekalla went 2 for 3 for a RBI and he scored two runs and Drew Yourczek went 2 for 2 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Jacob Leibold went 1 for 3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Carter Petron went 1 for 3 with a walk and he scored two runs and N. Kolbo went 1 for 2 for 4 RBI’s a walk he scored two runs.

The Falcons starting pitcher, Jack Peterson threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up nine hits, ten runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Jaxon Behm threw 1 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up four hits, five runs and one walk. Logan Straumann threw 1/3 of an inning, he retired the one batter he faced.

The Falcons offense was led by Josh Kingery, he went 2 for 3 with a double, Logan Straumann went 1 for 3 and Jack Peterson went 1 for 2.

PAYNESVILLE BULLDOGS 6 HOLDINGFORD HUSKERS 5

(Thursday April 22nd @ Paynesville/Game #1) Central Mn. Conference

The Bulldogs defeated their CMC rivals the Huskers, backed by eleven hits and a solid pitching performance. Ryan Messer started on the mound for the Bulldogs, he threw 6 2/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded eight strikeouts. Trent Wendlandt closed it out with 2/3 of an inning in relief, he recorded a strikeout.

The Bulldogs offense was led by Tanner Stanley, he went 2 for 2 for a RBI, he earned a walk, he was it by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Abe Bullard went 2 for 4 for a RBI and Tori Olmsheid went 2 for 4 with a RBI. Drew Tangen went 1 for 3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Grayson Fuchs went 1 for 3 with a double, he had a stolen base, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Ryan Messer went 2 for 4 for a RBI and he scored a run, Eli Nelson went 1 for 3 with a walk and he scored a run and Cooper Bast scored a run.

The Huskers starting pitcher, Rob Voller threw three innings, he gave up seven hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded a pair of strikeouts. Drew Lange threw 2 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up two hits, one run, one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

Their offense was led by Tanner Fouler, he went 1 for 3 for 2 RBI’s and Luke Bieneik went 1 for 2 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Tanner Tomasech went 1 for 4 and he scored a run and Cohl Clear was credited with two RBI’s. Sam Harren went 1 for 3, Ross Voller went 1 for 4 and Will Ethan scored two runs.

PAYNESVILLE BULLDOGS 13 HOLDINGFORD HUSKERS 1 (5 Innings)

(Thursday April 22nd @ Paynesville/Game #2) Central Mn. Conference

The Bulldogs defeated their CMC foes in game No. #2 of their double header, backed by nine hits, including a pair of doubles. They got a solid pitcher performance by Eli Nelson, he threw four innings, he gave up five hits, one run, two walks and five strikeouts.

The Bulldogs offense was led by Cooper Bast, he went 1 for 3 for 2 RBI’s, he had two stolen bases and he scored a run. Drew Tangen went 2 for 3 with a double for 2 RBI’s and he scored a run. Grayson Fuchs went 1 for 3 for a RBI, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Eli Nelson went 1 for 4 with a double and a walk and Ryan Messer went 1 for 3 for a RBI and he scored two runs. Abe Bullard went 1 for 2 with a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Max Ahtmann had a sacrifice fly for a RBI, Chase Beyer was credited with a RBI and Tanner Stanley earned a walk and he scored two runs.

The Huskers starting pitcher Drew Lange threw two innings, he gave up three hits and three runs. Luke Bieneik threw 1 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up three hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded a strikeout. Andrew Raden issued two walks and two runs. Isaac Fowler threw 2 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up three hits, three runs, two runs and he recorded a pair of strikeouts.

The Huskers offense was led by Tanner Tommeh, he went 1 for 1 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he had a stolen base. Luke Bieniek went 1 for 3 for a RBI and Andrew Roden went 1 for 2 with a double. Drew Lange went 2 for 4 and Cohl Clear went 1 for 2 with a walk. Rob Voller went 1 for 2, Cooper Kocker earned a walk and he scored a run and Tate Lange earned a walk and he scored a run.

(Please note: there were some discrepancies when comparing the box scores)

MAPLE LAKE IRISH 7 EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS EAGLES 4

(Thursday April 22nd @ EVW) Central Mn. Conference

The Irish defeated their CMC rivals the Eagles, backed by timely hitting. R. Hagen started on the mound, he threw 5 1/3 inning, he gave up six hits, four runs, four walks and he recorded nine strikeouts. M. Beffel threw 1 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up one hits, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Irish was led by Brady Scanlan on offense, he went 1 for 2 for 3 RBI’s and he scored a run and Noah Zander went 1 for 2 for 2 RBI’s and he had a walk. J. Weese was credited for a RBI and he had three walks. Eddy Neu went 2 for 4, with a walk and he scored a run and N. Beffel went 2 for 4 and he scored two runs.

The Eagles starting pitcher, Michael Bautch threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up five hits, six runs, six walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Nolan Geislinger threw 3 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up two hits, one run, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Eagles offense was led by Gavin Mathies and Jackson Geislinger both went 1 for 4 with a RBI. Jared Geislinger went 2 for 4 for a RBI and Michael Bautch went 1 for 3 with a walk and he scored a run. Myles Dziengel went 1 for 4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Nolan Geislinger went 1 for 5 and he scored a run. Armando Walker and Landon Neuman both earned a pair of walks and Caden Neuman earned a walk.

BBE JAGUARS 18 KIMBALL AREA CUBS 1 (5 innings)

(Thursday April 22nd @ Elrosa) Central Mn. Conference

The Jaguars defeated their CMC rivals the Cubs, backed by seventeen hits, including three triples and two doubles, this gave their pitcher a big cushion to work with. Payton Winter threw four innings to earn the win, he gave up six hits, one run, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Easton Hagen threw one inning in relief, he issued one walk and he recorded a strikeout.

The Jaguars were led on offense by five multi-hit games by their players. They were led by Will Vanbeck, he went 3 for 4 with two doubles for six RBI’s and he scored two runs. Gavin Kampsen went 4 for 4 with a triple for 2 RBI’s and he scored a pair of runs. Blaine Fischer went 2 for 4 with two triples for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Andrew Weller went 2 for 3 for 2 RBI’s, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Wyatt Steffenson went 2 for 2 for 2 RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Payton Winter went 1 for 3 for 2 RBI’s, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Tanner Skelton went 1 for 3 for a RBI and he scored a run and Ben Waller went 1 for 3 and scored two runs. Casey Lenard went 1 for 1, Jacob Walz was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs and Nick Fuchs earned a walk.

The Cubs starting pitcher Austin Donnay threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up sixteen hits, eighteen runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Carter Lyrek thew 1 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up one hits, one walk and he recorded a strikeout.

The Cubs offense was led by Blake Brutger, he went 1 for 2 for a RBI and Ashton (Shugs) Hanan went 1 for 2 with a double and he earned a walk. Gavin Winter went 2 for 2 and he was hit by a pitch and Devin Waldorf went 1 for 2 and he scored a run. Skyler Gruba went 1 for 2, Austin Donny had a stolen base and Carter Lyrck earned a walk.

(Note: again there were some discrepancies between both teams box scores)

BBE JAGUARS 12 KIMBALL AREA CUBS 3

(Thursday April 22nd @ Elrosa) Central Mn. Conference

The Jaguars defeated the Cubs, backed by eleven hits and the pitching of three Jaguar arms. Easton Hagen started, he threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit, three walks, one run and he recorded one strikeout. Will VanBeck threw 4 1/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up one hit, two runs, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Gavin Kampsen threw two innings in relief to close it out, he gave up two hits, one walk and he recorded a strikeout.

The Jaguars offense was led by Gavin Kampsen, he went 2 for 4 for 2 RBI’s and he scored a pair of runs. Will VanBeck went 2 for 5 for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Wyatt Steffenson went 2 for 3 for a RBI and he scored a run and Tanner Shelton went 2 for 4 and he scored a run. Blaine Fischer went 1 for 1 for a RBI and Jacob Walz went 1 for 2 and he scored at run. Easton Hagen went 1 for 3 and he scored a pair of runs, Payton Winter, Andrew Weller and Nick Fuchs all each scored a run.

The Cubs starting pitcher Ace Meyer threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, nine runs, eight walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Carter Lyrek threw 2 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up three hits, three runs and two walks.

CATHEDRAL 10 ZIMMERMAN THUNDER 2

(Thursday April 22nd @ PUTZ) Granite Ridge Conference

The Crusaders defeated their Granite Ridge Conference foe, the Thunder. They collected six timely hits and took advantage of some of the Thunders errors. Steven Ellingson started on the mound for the Crusaders, he threw 5 2/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up one hit and he recorded three strikeouts. Andrew Rott threw 1/3 of an inning in relief to close it out, he gave up one hit, two runs, two walks and he recorded a strikeout.

The Crusaders offense was led by Andrew Rott, he went 2 for 4 for 2 RBI’s, he had two stolen bases and he scored a run. Steven Ellingson went 1 for 3 for a RBI, he earned a walk, had a pair of stolen bases and he scored two runs. Logen Simones went 2 for 3 with a triple, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Caleb Leintz was credited with a RBI, Grant Wensmann was hit by a pitch and he scored a run, Jack Theisen earned a walk and Matt Larson was hit by a pitch.

The Thunder’s starting pitcher was Brent Netland, he threw three innings, he gave up four hits, seven runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Elliot Swanson threw two innings in relief, he issued a pair of walks. Kai Frank threw one inning in relief, he gave up two hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Thunder’s offense was led by Wyatt Petron, he went 1 for 3 for a RBI and a walk and Trevor Jones went 1 for 3 and he scored a run. Caden Spence was credited for a RBI and he earned a walk an Lane Schumann was hit by a pitch.

FOLEY FALCONS 10 MILACA WOLVES 0 (5 Innings)

(Thursday April 22nd @ Foley) Granite Ridge Conference

The Falcons defeated their rivals the Wolves, as nine players collected hits to support their pitcher. Ryan Chmielewski started on the mound for the Falcons, he threw five very good innings to earn the win. Ryan allowed just two baserunners and he recorded nine strikeouts.

The Falcons were led on offense by Hunter Holewa, he went 2 for 3 for a RBI, a pair of stolen bases and he scored two runs. Vince Jurek went 1 for 2 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Colby Johnson went 1 for 3 for a RBI and he scored a run and Brady Wirth went 1 for 1 with a double for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch, had two stolen bases, earned a walk and he scored a run. Ryan Chmielewski went 1 for 3, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Logan Winkelman went 2 for 2 and he scored a run and Logan Thorsten was credited with a RBI. Hunter Gorecki went 1 for 2 and he scored a run, Jack Wolfe went 1 for 2 and he scored a run, Charles Hackett went 1 for 3 and a run scored and Mitch Foss was hit by a pitch and he dented the dish once.

The Wolves Ryan Droogsma stated on the mound, he threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up six hits and five runs. Zach Timmerman threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up four hits, four runs and one walk. Brady Eggen threw one inning in relief and Jeremiah Forker threw 1/3 of an inning in relief, he gave up one hit, one run and a walk. Ryan Droogsma and Jeremiah Forker both were hit by a pitch, were the lone base runners for the Wolves.

ALBANY HUSKIES 3 LITTLE FALLS FLYERS 2

(Thursday April 22nd @ Avon) Granite Ridge Conference

The Huskies defeated their conference rivals the Flyers, backed by some very timely hits, including three doubles. The Huskies got very good pitching performances from a pair of their arms. Carter Thelen started on the mound, he threw four innings, he gave up just one hit, one walk and he recorded seven strikeouts. Ethan Navratil threw three innings in relief to earn the win. He gave up two hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Huskies offense was led by Will Mergen, he went 1 for 3 with a triple for a RBI and Caden Sand went 1 for 1 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Ethan Navratil went 1 for 2 with a double and Carter Thelen went 1 for 1 with a double and he scored a run. Tanner Arceneau went 1 for 1, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored a run.

The Flyers Zach Gwost started on the mound, he threw five innings, he gave up three hits, four walks, one run and he recorded five strikeouts. Spencer Friese threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit, one walk, one run and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Flyers offense was led by Spencer Friese, he went 1 for 3 for a RBI and Collin Kray had a sacrifice bunt for a RBI. Zach Gwost went 1 for 2 with a walk and a run scored and Calvin Sherwood went 1 for 3. Matt Philippi earned a walk and he scored a run and Dane Coutune earned a walk.

ROCORI SPARTANS 10 DETROIT LAKES LAKERS 4

(Friday April 23rd @ Springer Park)

The Spartans defeated their foe the Lakers, they collected eleven hits, with nine players collected hits. This gave the Spartans great support, Cole Fuchs started on the hump, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Brady Blattner closed in out, with two innings of relief, he recorded three strikeouts.

The Spartans were led on offense by Brady Blattner, he went 2 for 4 for 3 RBI’s. Brady Linn went 1 for 3 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Luke Humbert went 1 for 3 for a RBI and he scored a run and Jayden Philippi went 1 for 3, with a walk, a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Connor Clark went 1 for 2, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Jack Spanier went 1 for 4 and he scored a run and Cole Fuchs went 1 for 2. Joel Sowada went 1 for 3 and Carter Thelen went 1 for 1. Sam Rothstein, Henry Thies and Ryan Kunz each scored a run.

The Lakers starting pitcher Zach Olstad threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up ten hits, eight runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Jordan Tucker threw 2/3 of an inning in relief, he retired a pair of batters. Jacob Thomas threw one inning in relief, he gave up a hit, two runs and he recorded a pair of strikeouts.

The Lakers offense was led by Blaine Henderson, he went 2 for 4 with a double and he scored two runs. Trevor Schnathorst went 1 for 3 with a double for a RBI and Jordan Tucker went 2 for 4, with a stolen base and he scored a run. Jake Bishop went 1 for 2 for a RBI, with a walk and he was hit by a pitch. Zach Olstad went 1 for 3 for a RBI and Logan Lund was credited for a RBI. Jacob Thomas went 1 for 3 and Tanner Brand earned a walk.

SARTELL SABRES 11 DETROIT LAKES LAKERS 0 (5 Innings)

(Friday April 23rd @ Orthopedics Field)

The Sabres defeated their foe the Lakers, backed by ten hits, including three doubles and a triple. Tyler Phelps-Hemmesch started on the mound for the Sabres, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up just one hit, one walk and he recorded seven strikeouts.

The Sabres offense was led by Jack Greenlun, he went 2 for 2 with a triple and a double for 3 RBI’s, he was hit by a pitch and he scored three runs. Kalen Lewis went 2 for 3 with a double for 3 RBI’s and he scored a run. Blake Haus went 2 for 3 with a double for 2 RBI’s and he scored a pair of runs. Tyler Gentile went 1 for 3 for 2 RBI’s and Tyler Phelps-Hemmesch went 1 for 2 for a RBI and he scored a run. Steven Brinkerhoff went 2 for 3 and he scored a run, Jacob Merrill earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs and Charlie Kent was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

The Lakers starting pitcher Jaden Tucker, threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up five hits, seven runs and he recorded a strikeout. Tanner Brend threw 2 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up five hits, four runs and one walk. Jacob Thomas went 1 for 1 and he earned a walk.

FERGUS FALLS OTTERS 11 ST. CLOUD APOLLO EAGLES 0 (5 Innings)

(Friday April 23rd @ Putz) Central Lakes Conference

The Eagles team were defeated by their conference rivals the Otters, they collected ten hits to give their pitcher good support. Carter Thielke started on the mound for the Otters, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up two hits, three walks and he recorded eight strikeouts.

The Otters offense was led by Ian Stumba, he went 2 for 3 with a double for 2 RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Bryce Burrell went 3 for 4 for 2 RBI’s and Andrew Johnson went 2 for 3, with a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Abel Aho went 1 for 3 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Arik Heacox went 1 for 3, he was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Carter Thielke went 1 for 3, with a walk, a stolen base and he scored two runs. Owen Krueger went 1 for 2 with two walks and he scored two runs, Kaden Conklin scored two runs and Wyatt Goetz earned a walk.

The Eagles starting pitcher James Nyberg, threw four innings, he gave up six hits, five runs, four walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Will Allenspach threw 1/3 of an inning in relief, he gave up three hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded a strikeout. Grant Roob gave up two hits, one run and two walks and Jonah Petko threw 2/3 of an inning in relief, he recorded a strikeout.

ALBANY HUSKIES 17 SAUK CENTRE MAINSTREETERS 1

(Friday April 23 2 Sauk Centre)

The Huskies defeated their I94 rivals the Mainstreeters, they collected ten hits, including a home run and three doubles to give their pitcher a great deal of support. Brenden Eiynck started on the mound, he threw four innings to earn the win, he gave up four hits. Robert Schleper threw one inning in relief to close it out, he issued one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Huskies offense was led by Ethan Navratil, he went 2 for 3 with a grand slam, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Robert Schleper went 1 for 2 with a double for 2 RBI’s. Brenden Eiynck went 1 for 1 for 2 RBI’s, he earned two walks, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Evan Kalthoff went 1 for 3 with a double for a RBI and he scored twice. Blake Winkels went 1 for 1 with a double for a RBI and Noah Voz went 1 for 1 for 2 RBI’s and he scored once. Zach Moritz went 1 for 2 for a RBI, he was hit twice by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Carter Birr went 1 for 1 and scored a run and Tanner Arceneau went 1 for 3. Nolan Reuter went 1 for 1 and he was hit by a pitch and Brady Goebel and Brandon Holm were both hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Caden Sand, Avery Schmitz, Peyton Krumrei all earned a walk and each scored a run and Will Mergen scored a run.

PAYNESVILLE AREA BULLDOGS 13 MILACA WOLVES 0 (5 Innings)

(Saturday April 24th @ Milaca)

The Bulldogs defeated the Wolves in five innings, they collected nine hits and were aided by eight walks and some Wolves miscues. Tori Olmschied started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up just two hits, one walk and he recorded eight strikeouts.

The Bulldogs offense was led by Abe Bullard, he went 3 for 4 with a home run for 4 RBI’s. Eli Nelson went 2 for 3 with a double for 3 RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Drew Tangen went 1 for 2 for 2 RBI’s, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored three runs. Grayson Fuchs went 1 for 2 with a triple for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Bennett Evans went 1 for 2 for a RBI and Ryan Nesser went 1 for 4 and he scored a run. Cooper Bast was credited with a RBI, he earned a pair of walks, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Jevon Terres and Max Ahtmann both earned a walk and each scored a run. Trent Wendlandt earned a walk and Chase Beyer scored a run.

The Wolves starting pitcher Ryan Droogsma threw 2 innings, he gave up six hits, twelve runs, six walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Anton Erickson threw two innings in relief, he gave up three hits, one run, two walks and he recorded a pair of strikeouts. Caleb Pollema went 1 for 3, Bodee Zens went 1 for 2 and Jeremiah Forker earned a walk.

EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS EAGLES 21 MILACA WOLVES 8 (5 Innings)

(Friday April 23rd @ Milaca)

The Eagles got their first win of the season, as they defeated the Wolves in five innings. They collected thirteen hits and they were aided by eleven walks. Lane Harff started on the mound for the Eagles, he threw 4 1/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up eight hits, four runs, three walks and he recorded a strikeout. Landon Neuman gave up three hits, four runs and two walks. Matt Sogge threw 1/3 of an inning, he retired the batter he faced.

The Eagles offense was led by Myles Dziengel, he went 3 for 4 for 3 RBI’s and he scored four runs. Nolan Geislinger went 2 for 4 for a RBI, he earned three walks and he scored four runs. Caden Neiman went 2 for 4 for 2 RBI’s, he had a walk and he scored a run. Michael Bautch went 1 for 2 for 2 RBI’s, he had three walks and he scored four runs. Gavin Mathies went 1 for 4 for 2 RBI’s and he scored two runs. Jackson Geislinger went 1 for 2 for a RBI, three walks and he scored four times. Armando Walker went 1 for 3 for 2 RBI’s and two walks and Ryan Thomas went 1 for 2 for a RBI. Landon Neiman went 1 for 3 with a walk and he scored a run. AJ Rassmusen was credited for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored once and Devin Dockendorf scored a run.

The Wolves starting pitcher and pitcher of record was Caleb Pollema. Their offense was led by Bodee Zens, he went 2 for 4 with a double for a RBI and Braden Hardy went 2 for 2 with two walks, two stolen bases and scored twice. Jeremiah Forker went 2 for 2 with a walk and he scored twice and Jack Schendel went 2 for 3 and he scored a run. Keegan Sorenson went 1 for 4 and he scored two runs and Jack Larson went 1 for 1 with two walks and he scored once. Brady Eggen went 1 for 2 for a RBI and he scored once and Tyler Resenbrink was credited for 2 RBI’s. Zach Timmer and Anton Erickson were both hit by a pitch and Caleb Pollema scored. a run.

PRAIRIE CONFERENCE CLASSIC

(Friday April 23rd @ Faber Field) 11th Year of the Prairie Conference

BROWERVILLE TIGERS UPSALA/SWANVILLE

The USA crew defeated their conference rivals the Tigers, backed by nine hits, including a pair of triples and a double. They got some solid pitching performances from Levi Lampert, he threw six innings to earn the win, he gave up just two hits, one, four walks and he recorded thirteen strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Shane Lambert, he went 3 for 4 with a double for 5 RBI’s and a stolen base. Levi Lampert, he went 2 for 3 with a triple for 2 RBI’s, he had a pair of stolen bases, he was hit by a pitch, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Tyson Leners went 1 for 3 with a triple for 2 RBI’s, a walk and he scored a run. Bryce Binek went 1 for 2 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Tony Boeckerman went 1 for 3, with a walk, two stolen bases and he scored a pair of runs. Cooper Thieschfaler went 1 for 3 with a walk and he scored a run and Haden Chua was credited with a RBI and he had a walk. Jeremy Mugg earned two walks, Tyler Smeija and Micah Ripplinger both scored a run and Gavin Koetter earned a walk.

The Tigers starting pitcher Dominic Delock threw two innings, he gave up four hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded a strikeout. Hans Puck threw 2 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up four hits, five run, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts Dakota Smieja threw the final inning in relief, he gave up one hit, three runs, four walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Tigers offense was led by Will Lorentz/Spychalla, he went 1 for 3 for a RBI and Nate Benning went 1 for 2, with a walk and he scored a run. Marshall March, Dakota Smieja and Ryan Riedel all earned a walk.

LPGE WOLVES 16 ST. JOHNS PREP 4 (5 Innings)

The Wolves defeated their Prairie Conference rivals in five innings, they collected eleven hits and they were aided by ten walks. Brady Line started on the mound for the Wolves, he issued a pair of walks and gave up two runs. Tyle Ulsan threw five innings in relief, he gave up three hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Wolves were led on offense by Brady Swanson, he went 3 for 4 four 4 RBI’s and he scored a run. Joe Liebsch went 2 for 3 for 3 RBI’s and he scored a run. Tye Urman went 1 for 4 for 3 RBI’s, with a walk and he scored two runs.. Korbin Lowe went 1 for 2 for a RBI and he scored a run and Reece Stiemetz went 2 for 4 and he scored two runs. Brady Cline went 1 for 1, with three walks and he scored four runs. Weston Hertzog went 1 for 1, with three walks and he scored four runs. Ben Larson earned a walk and he was credited for a RBI and Joe Langer earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Prep starter was Logan Richter, he was the pitcher of record, he threw 1 1/2 innings, he gave up five hits, twelve runs, eight walks and he recorded a strikeout.

Their offense was led by Matthew Bolton, he went 2 for 2 with a triple for a RBI, a walk and he scored a run. Lucas Pieperaldine went 1 for 3 for 2 RBI’s and Logan Ritchter earned a pair of walks and he scored two runs. Wally Wenner earned a walk and he scored a run and Luke Meyer was hit by a pitch.

ROYALTON ROYALS 22 OSAKIS SILVERSTREAKS 0 (5 Innings)

The Royals defeated their foe the Silverstreaks, with eleven hits, including three doubles, to give their pitcher good support. Right hand Jacob Leibold started on the mound, he threw three innings to earn the win. He gave up two hits, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. B. Albright threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

They Royals offense was led by Brady Brezinka, he went 2 for 3 with a double for 4 RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Tyler Swenson went 3 for 3 with a double for 3 RBI’s, a walk and he scored three runs. Drew Yourczek went

1 for 2 for 2 RBI’s, he earned two walks and he scored two runs. Jacob Leibold went 2 for 4 for 4 RBI’s, he had a stolen base and he scored three runs. Carter Petron went 2 for 3 with a double for a RBI, he earned two walks and he scored a pair of runs. Will Gorecki earned a pair of walks, scored two runs and he was credited for 2 RBI’s. Grayson Suska went 1 for 3 with two walks and he scored twice. Brady Petron earned a pair of walks, scored two runs and he was credited for a RBI and Zack Cekalla earned two walks and he scored three runs.

The Silverstreaks starting pitcher Waylon Muenzhuber threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up five walks and five runs. Bauer Kilmer threw 1 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up nine hits, fourteen runs and six walks. Seth Staloch threw three innings in relief, he gave up two hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Kyle Mages went 2 for 2, Chanke Meier went 1 for 2 and Ben Berger and Rouselong both earned a walk.

UPCOMING GAMES:

(April 26 thru May 1st)

Monday April 26th

(CMC)

Kimball Area Cubs @ Royalton Royals (4:00)

Paynesville Bulldogs @ Eden Valley-Watkins Eagles (4:30)

Holdingford Huskers @ Maple Lake Irish (4:30)

(Granite Ridge)

Pierz Pioneers @ Foley Falcons (5:00)

Zimmerman Thunder @ Becker Bulldogs (4:30)

Tuesday April 27th

Becker Bulldogs @ St. Francis Fighting Saints (4:30)

(Granite Ridge)

Albany Huskies @ Milaca (5:00)

Foley Falcons @ Mora Mustangs (5:00)

Cathederal Crusaders @ Pierz Pioneers (5:00)

(CLC)

Bemidji Lumberjacks @ Rocori Spartans (5:00) 2 games

Sartell-St.Stephen Sabres @ Fergus Falls (4:00)

St. Cloud Tech Tigers @ Willmar Cardinals (4:00)

Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm @ St. Cloud Apollo (4:00) 2 games @ Faber

Becker Bulldogs @ St. Francis Fighting Saints 4:30

Thursday April 29th

(At the Mac) (CMC)

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa Jaguars @ Holdingford Huskers (12:00) 2 games

Paynesville Bulldogs @ Royalton Royals (4:30) 2 games

Eden Valley-Watkins @ Kimball Area Cubs (5:00 2 games

(Granite Ridge)

Pierz Pioneer @ Albany Huskers (5:00) Avon

Zimmerman Thunder @ Foley Falcons (5:00)

Cathederal Crusaders @ Milaca Wolves (5:00)

(CLC)

Sartell-St. Stephen Sabres @ Alexandria Cardinals (5:00)

St. Cloud Tech Tigers @ Brainerd Warriors (5:00)

St. Cloud Apollo Eagles @ Rocori Spartans (5:00)

Chisago Lakes Wildcats @ Becker Bulldogs (4:30)

Friday April 30th

Bemidji Lumberjacks @ Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm (4:30)

Saturday May 1st

Apollo Dayak Showcase (6 Games) 10:00 Start

(More Info on Wednesday)

NON-CONFERENCE GAMES:

Monday April 26th

Melrose Dutchman @ Cathederal Crusaders (5:00) @ Faber

St. Cloud Tech Tigers @ Monticello Magic (4:30)

Friday April 30th

Annandale Cardinals @ Cathederal Crusaders (6:30) @ Putz

Foley Falcons @ Eden Valley-Watkins (7:00 @ Watkins

HLWW Lakers @ Kimball Area Cubs (4:30)

Staples Cardinals @ Royalton Royals (4:30)