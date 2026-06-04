Sartell-St. Stephen's Dane Kenning fell is straight sets 6-2, and 6-2 to Santiago Sanchez of Edina Thursday in the Class AA state tournament singles competition at Baseline Tennis Center in Minneapolis today (Thursday). Sanchez moves on to the quarterfinals in the individual competition.

Becker Team

The Becker boys tennis team lost to Eden Prairie 6-1 in the 5th place match in the Class AA State Boys Tennis tournament Wednesday in Minneapolis. Becker lost 7-0 to Rochester Mayo in the quarterfinals but defeated St. Thomas Academy 4-3 in the consolation semifinals on Tuesday.

Becker Doubles Team

The Becker doubles team of Sawyer Brown and Landon Peterson will play against Adrien George and Adhyayan Gupta of East Ridge today (Thursday) at Baseline Tennis Center.