A pair of local softball teams fell in their respective state tournament semifinals on Wednesday, June 3rd.

CLASS AA

In Class AA, the #4 Cathedral Crusaders fell to #1 Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 11-5.

LCWM (26-0) jumped out to an early 7-0 lead and held on for the win after Cathedral made it 7-5 with a five-run fifth inning. CJ Jerzak and Kyah Koenig each had a pair of hits, with Koenig contributing a home run.

The Crusaders fall to 24-5 on the season and will play against Jackson County Central on Thursday at 1 p.m. in the third place game.

CLASS AAA

The #1 seeded Sartell Sabres fell 2-0 to #3 seed St. Francis on Wednesday in Mankato.

Each of the Sabres' two hits came from Marni Koosman, who also threw a complete game seven-hitter while allowing just one earned run and striking out 11 batters. Koosman is now over 700 strikeouts for her career.

The Sabres will play against Cretin-Derham Hall on Thursday at 12:30 p.m. in the Class AAA third place game.