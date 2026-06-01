Central Minnesota will be well represented at the boys state tennis tournament this week. Becker will compete in the team competition starting Tuesday, June 2 against Rochester Mayo at 2pm at Baseline Tennis Center.

Sartell's Kenning

Dane Kenning of Sartell-St. Stephen finished second in the singles competition in the Section meet and will compete against 5th seeded Santiago Sanchez of Edina at 8am Thursday at Baseline Tennis Center in Minneapolis.

Becker Doubles Team

The Becker doubles team of Sawyer Brown and Landon Peterson will play against Adrien George and Adhyayan Gupta of East Ridge at 10am Thursday at Baseline Tennis Center.