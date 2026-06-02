Cathedral Softball Team Heads To State Tournament Again
The Cathedral softball team is back in the Class AA State Tournament but this time as defending champion. The Crusaders have made the state softball tournament the last 3 years and 4 of the last 5. Cathedral Head Coach Todd Dingmann and captains Sam Dingmann, Kyah Koenig and Sadie Meyer joined me on WJON to talk about their latest run.
Quarterfinal Matchup
Cathedral is 23-4 and is seeded #5 in the Class 2A State Tournament. They will open play at 3pm Tuesday in North Mankato against #4 seed, Rockford.
Happy to Be Back
Todd Dingmann says making the state tournament never gets old and this year's team has worked hard to get to this point. He says there is more pressure as the defending champs and he understands everyone will be gunning for them.
Playing With Injuries
Sadie Meyer and catcher McKenna Buckentine have each been playing through torn ACLs this season after missing most of the basketball season. Meyer believes the team is playing their best softball right now. She acknowledges that she'll need surgery to repair her knee when the season is done. Koenig says the team chemistry is great as the players are friends on and off the field.
Roles
Sam Dingmann says this year's team is a bit different than past state tournament teams because of their vast experience. She says they trust each other and the coaches while having fun and playing for each other. Sam says she'll do whatever she can to help the team win.
Quarterfinal Opponent
Cathedral lost 8-6 to Rockford May 15. Meyer and Koenig indicate they didn't play their best against Rockford that day. Dingmann acknowledges that both teams both made some mistakes. Dingmann says they played a tough non conference schedule that has put them in position to face the tough competition they will see at the State Tournament.
Cathedral Roster:
|Number
|Name
|Position
|Year
|2
|Jerzak, CJ
|10
|3
|Koenig, Kyah
|11
|4
|Fox, Emily
|12
|5
|Buckentine, McKenna
|12
|6
|Polipnick, Finley
|12
|7
|Schneider, Bayley
|12
|8
|Alexander, Keira
|12
|9
|Mathiasen, Berkley
|9
|11
|Bell, Elizabeth
|12
|13
|Dingmann, Samantha
|12
|16
|Bovy, Jordan
|11
|19
|Granowski, Hannah
|9
|21
|Smith, Addie
|12
|24
|Fleege, Isabella
|10
|26
|Meyer, Sadie
|12
|32
|Vought, Tayla
|12
|33
|Beirne, Claire
|8
If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Todd, Sam, Kyah, and Sadie, clilck below.