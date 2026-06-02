The Cathedral softball team is back in the Class AA State Tournament but this time as defending champion. The Crusaders have made the state softball tournament the last 3 years and 4 of the last 5. Cathedral Head Coach Todd Dingmann and captains Sam Dingmann, Kyah Koenig and Sadie Meyer joined me on WJON to talk about their latest run.

Quarterfinal Matchup

Cathedral is 23-4 and is seeded #5 in the Class 2A State Tournament. They will open play at 3pm Tuesday in North Mankato against #4 seed, Rockford.

Photo courtesy of Emmett Keenan Photo courtesy of Emmett Keenan loading...

Happy to Be Back

Todd Dingmann says making the state tournament never gets old and this year's team has worked hard to get to this point. He says there is more pressure as the defending champs and he understands everyone will be gunning for them.

Playing With Injuries

Sadie Meyer and catcher McKenna Buckentine have each been playing through torn ACLs this season after missing most of the basketball season. Meyer believes the team is playing their best softball right now. She acknowledges that she'll need surgery to repair her knee when the season is done. Koenig says the team chemistry is great as the players are friends on and off the field.

Roles

Sam Dingmann says this year's team is a bit different than past state tournament teams because of their vast experience. She says they trust each other and the coaches while having fun and playing for each other. Sam says she'll do whatever she can to help the team win.

Quarterfinal Opponent

Cathedral lost 8-6 to Rockford May 15. Meyer and Koenig indicate they didn't play their best against Rockford that day. Dingmann acknowledges that both teams both made some mistakes. Dingmann says they played a tough non conference schedule that has put them in position to face the tough competition they will see at the State Tournament.

Cathedral Roster:

Number Name Position Year 2 Jerzak, CJ 10 3 Koenig, Kyah 11 4 Fox, Emily 12 5 Buckentine, McKenna 12 6 Polipnick, Finley 12 7 Schneider, Bayley 12 8 Alexander, Keira 12 9 Mathiasen, Berkley 9 11 Bell, Elizabeth 12 13 Dingmann, Samantha 12 16 Bovy, Jordan 11 19 Granowski, Hannah 9 21 Smith, Addie 12 24 Fleege, Isabella 10 26 Meyer, Sadie 12 32 Vought, Tayla 12 33 Beirne, Claire 8

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Todd, Sam, Kyah, and Sadie, clilck below.