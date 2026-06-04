The Section 6AA and 83A baseball finals have each moved their start times up today to avoid possible rain tonight.

Section 6AA

The Section 6AA final featuring Cathedral and Foley will start at 1pm at Dick Putz Field in St. Cloud. Cathedral needs 1 win to advance to the AA State Tournament next week while Foley would need 2 wins. If a 2nd game is needed, it would be played approximately at 3:30pm today. Cathedral is 21-2 while Foley is 15-12.

Photo courtesy of Mitch Dorr and ROCORI Athletics Photo courtesy of Mitch Dorr and ROCORI Athletics loading...

Section 83A

The Section 83A final featuring ROCORI and Willmar will start at 1pm at Joe Faber Field in St. Cloud. ROCORI needs 1 win to advance to the AAA State Tournament next week while Willmar needs 2 wins. If a 2nd game is needed it would be played at approximately 5:00pm tonight. ROCORI is 15-10 while Willmar is 19-6.